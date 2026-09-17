AFP
David Beckham backs Lionel Messi for NINTH Ballon d’Or as Inter Miami superstar hits historic goalscoring landmark in Campeones Cup victory
Messi hits century mark for Inter Miami
Messi etched his name further into Inter Miami's history books on Wednesday evening, scoring his 100th goal for the Herons in a 2-0 Campeones Cup victory over Cruz Azul. The Argentine maestro opened the scoring in the 24th minute at Nu Stadium, nodding home a precise cross from Luis Suarez.
The 39-year-old forward was not finished there, turning provider in the closing stages of the contest between the US and Mexican cup winners. Messi delivered an 81st-minute corner that Casemiro powered into the net, sealing Miami's first-ever Campeones Cup triumph.
His latest masterclass comes shortly after a bittersweet summer on the international stage, where he guided Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final, contributing eight goals and four assists before a heartbreaking defeat to Spain.
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Beckham makes Ballon d'Or plea
Speaking after the landmark victory, Inter Miami co-owner Beckham was quick to lavish praise on his star player. The former England captain insisted that Messi's unprecedented longevity and sustained brilliance make him the undisputed favourite for this year's Ballon d'Or.
"When you see him do things like this, when you see him have the World Cup that he's had, there is no one at 39 that's doing that, and doing it at that level," Beckham declared. "He deserves to be considered for the Ballon d'Or. In my opinion, he should win it."
Casemiro, who benefited from Messi's precise delivery to seal the win, echoed Beckham's sentiments. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United midfielder urged supporters to appreciate the twilight of the forward's extraordinary career.
"We have to enjoy this because we don't know how long we'll have it," Casemiro noted. "What he has done and continues to do for football is incredible. He remains the best. He proved it at the World Cup and continues to prove it in MLS."
Fierce competition for prestigious prize
A potential ninth Ballon d'Or would further cement Messi's legacy as the most decorated player in the history of the award, which was created by France Football in 1956. The 30-man shortlist for the 2026 accolade features a host of elite talents, including England World Cup stars Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, alongside Real Madrid forwards Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.
Despite fierce competition from Europe's premier stars, including six World Cup winners from Spain and nine Paris Saint-Germain nominees, Messi's golden run at the tournament keeps him firmly in the conversation. The veteran playmaker now boasts 21 World Cup goals, sitting second on the all-time list behind Mbappe, whilst holding the outright record for assists.
The Argentine's domestic form has been equally devastating, ensuring Inter Miami remain a dominant force. His 100-goal milestone underlines his transformative impact since arriving in the United States.
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Domestic focus for the Argentine
Messi will now turn his attention back to domestic duties as Inter Miami look to build on their Campeones Cup triumph. With the veteran forward admitting he is contemplating his future in the sport following the recent passing of his father, Jorge, every appearance carries added significance for the MLS franchise.
While the footballing world awaits the 70th-anniversary Ballon d'Or ceremony in London on 26 October, Messi's immediate focus remains on maintaining his staggering club form. Following his retirement from international football in August, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner can now channel his complete focus into finishing the season strongly.
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