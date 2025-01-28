Coleen Rooney & Annie Kilner planning ‘wild’ holiday together ‘somewhere hot’ as they escape drama caused by husbands Wayne & Kyle Walker
Coleen Rooney and Annie Kilner are planning a “wild” holiday together “somewhere hot” as they escape the drama caused by husbands Wayne and Kyle.
- Wayne Rooney out of work after leaving Plymouth
- Kyle Walker has secured loan transfer to AC Milan
- Partners ready to party and let their hair down