Cody Gakpo reveals Liverpool players held 'honest' clear-the-air talks after 'embarrassment' of losing 3-0 at home to Nottingham Forest
Reds' season fails to launch
The English champions' defence of their title has imploded so far this term, undone by defensive vulnerabilities and difficulties in adapting to Arne Slot's system, particularly following key player departures and injuries. Gakpo's form has mirrored the team's inconsistency, bagging three goals and two assists in 12 appearances. While his goal contributions per 90 minutes are respectable, he has faced scrutiny, along with the club's new signings, as the team has lost eight of their first eleven games in all competitions. Gakpo himself has acknowledged a feeling of "embarrassment" after some losses and participated in "honest" team discussions, highlighting the collective responsibility to improve.
Gakpo: 'We have to stick together'
Gakpo said: "After the game on Saturday it was a kind of embarrassment as we lost 3-0 at home in front of our own fans. We know they are here to help us in every tough situation but we have to give them something back as well. In the days after that, I don't want to say angry, but we tried to speak together and be honest with each other about what we have to do to perform better on the pitch."
He added: "We also know we have to stick together to put in good performances and get wins. Everybody is aware we have to take responsibility on and off the pitch. This was a conversation you have with a team-mate, it wasn't really a meeting, but we are aware we have to take responsibility. That's what we spoke about, we are honest because otherwise there's no point in speaking.
"There were games we got back level and then lost the games in the last minutes - Palace and Chelsea and United. We've shown we can fight back but not been able to maintain that. We have to not go behind and then score more goals. I wouldn't really want to say it plays on your mind, but when it happens a couple of times then yes. That's why we train - to change that."
Staying in touch with PSV players
Gakpo enjoyed a prolific and successful career at boyhood club PSV, emerging as a star academy graduate. He made his first-team debut in February 2018 and became a central figure, primarily as a left-winger or forward. Gakpo made 159 appearances, scoring 55 goals across all competitions for the senior team. His standout season was 2021-22, where he bagged 21 goals in 47 games and was named Dutch footballer of the year. He won several trophies, including the Eredivisie title in 2017-18 and two KNVB Cups.
And ahead of the Champions League clash at Anfield, he revealed he stays in touch with some of his former team-mates. Gakpo said: "From time to time I speak to someone. All the lads who were there when I was there. Not about the match (against Liverpool), I don't talk about this. More about how it's going and how they are."
Trip to London after PSV clash for Liverpool
Liverpool head south to West Ham on Sunday in a crucial Premier League match at the London Stadium as both teams are struggling with poor form and mounting injuries. The Hammers, currently 17th in the table, are hoping to capitalise on the Reds' recent slump, leaving them in 12th position. But Slot's side have history on their side against West Ham, winning 86 of their 153 total meetings, and are heavily backed as favourites despite their current form.
