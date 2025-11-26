Getty/GOAL/IG:@waynelineker
Paul Scholes calls out 'classless' Arne Slot for 'disrespectful' Ibiza trip that kicked off Liverpool's shocking decline
Liverpool's results spiral out of control
After Liverpool won the league at a canter in late April, they failed to win any of their last four Premier League matches. Before the season was up, manager Slot took a trip to Ibiza, and ended up partying with Wayne Lineker. Fast forward to the present, and Liverpool are 12th in the table and have lost six of their last seven league matches in 2025-26. Now, Red Devils icon Scholes has hit out at Slot for his end-of-season actions.
He said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast: "I think this started towards the end of last season, do you remember when they won the league? The bad form started, they went away, went to Ibiza or something. Honestly, Arne Slot was DJing. DJing in Ibiza. But that’s before the season’s done, that’s what I mean. I think that’s disrespectful, before the season’s done. I think it’s classless."
Slot blames himself
While Slot hasn't addressed the topic of going to Ibiza, the Dutchman did admit he is feeling responsible for his side's "ridiculous" slump in form. The former Feyenoord boss has a lot of credit in the bank after guiding the Reds to the title last season, especially without properly strengthening the squad. But after spending more than £400 million ($527m) on players this summer, his position in the Anfield dugout is increasingly being scrutinised.
Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven, he said: "I would describe it as ridiculous, almost. Something I did not expect to be in. Not at any club I was going to work at, let alone Liverpool. That is unbelievable. If you can find an excuse, you will never find enough excuses to make you perform like this. Unexpected for the club, for me and everyone. But I am working at a club where if you need to face it, this is the best club to face it. The harder it gets at a club like this, the more we are together to achieve the things Liverpool usually achieve."
Liverpool's leaky defence
They come into this PSV test off the back of a 3-0 hiding at the hands of lowly Nottingham Forest. Captain Virgil van Dijk said the players are letting their manager down and together they have to get the club out of this "mess". Incidentally, last season, Liverpool conceded 41 goals on their way to the Premier League title. This term, they have already shipped 20 goals in their opening 12 matches. As a result, manager Slot said this was unacceptable and took responsibility for their soft underbelly.
"Conceding far more goals than last season. The amount of goals we have conceded and the amount of goals from set-pieces is close to ridiculous for a club like us," he told reporters. "The biggest one is the goals we concede. From open play, we are still able to generate enough chances to get a result. I take the responsibility and feel guilty for it.
"It's difficult to say at this moment [what we can learn from these defeats]. I have said quite a lot of times, there are certain things that you can do better but this hasn't helped and hasn't been of use. You can think of quite a lot of reasons why you have lost. From our perspective, at Liverpool Football Club, it is not acceptable. It is a situation you do not want to have. Now it is time to start winning matches again but you have to do a lot to win a match. The simple things, they must do better. That is what we are not doing and that is quite easy to solve. Simple football is the most difficult thing."
What comes next for Liverpool?
Wednesday's home clash against PSV provides a perfect opportunity for Liverpool to bounce back from their latest defeat. They then round off the month away to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday. If they can win both of these fixtures, the gloom may lift a touch around Anfield. If not, Slot could be under huge pressure to keep his job.
