Chelsea identify Premier League replacement for Man City target Enzo Fernandez as Blues brace for blockbuster exit

Man City’s interest in Fernandez has intensified following a difficult start to the campaign for new boss Enzo Maresca. The scale of the challenge was evident during a 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, a result compounded by the news that midfield linchpin Rodri is nearing a £65m move to Barcelona. This sudden vacancy has forced City to look toward West London, though they recently missed the deadline to make a bid, with the Blues having set a £120m asking price for the Argentina international.

Despite missing that cut-off, City remain determined to land the 2022 World Cup winner. Having already spent heavily this summer, including the arrival of Elliot Anderson, City are also closing in on Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi. However, Fernandez remains the marquee target to stabilise a midfield also set to lose Tijjani Reijnders to Al-Qadsiah.

However, pulling off the transfer has become an even costlier prospect. According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have bumped up their price tag past the original £120 million mark, as the dwindling window leaves the club with very little time to source a suitable replacement before the transfer market shuts.