Caleb Porter’s leash with the New England Revolution is tightening, while Phil Neville’s Portland Timbers complaints are wearing thin: MLS managers on the hot seat after the first month

GOAL takes a look at the MLS managers already treading water four weeks into the MLS season

The 2025 MLS season is well underway, with four matchdays complete and the table starting to take shape in both conferences. Early frontrunners have emerged, with the Vancouver Whitecaps and Inter Miami leading the West and East, respectively.

Others, like the Chicago Fire and San Jose Earthquakes, have bounced back from poor 2024 campaigns that saw them finish near the bottom of the Supporters' Shield standings. Both have two wins through four matches, thanks in part to ambitious front offices willing to spend and rebuild — but coaching has played a big role too. The Earthquakes brought in Bruce Arena, while the Fire hired Gregg Berhalter to lead them in 2025.

Coaching is everything in MLS - and for some teams, their managers and front offices have already fallen short.

The Portland Timbers and Phil Neville are off to a rocky start, as are Ben Olsen's Houston Dynamo and Peter Vermes' Sporting Kansas City. However, the toughest job in MLS right now might be in New England, where Caleb Porter’s 2024 struggles have carried into 2025. The two-time MLS Cup winner could be the first manager on the hot seat if things don’t turn around soon.

GOAL breaks down where the struggles lie and why each manager could be in trouble if things don’t improve.