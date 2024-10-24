Ryan Gauld hat-trick inspires Vancouver Whitecaps in stunning 5-0 rout over Portland Timbers in MLS wildcard round

Ryan Gauld's hattrick and assist in the playoffs matches a feat only done by Landon Donovan and Sebastian Giovinco

No homefield advantage, no problem for the Vancouver Whitecaps as they secured a shocking 5-0 win over the Portland Timbers at Providence Park thanks to an incredible showing by Ryan Gauld.

The Whitecaps' star had a hattrick and an assist to inspire the result, which will now secure Vancouver's ticket to face the top seed in the Western Conference in Los Angeles FC.

The Whitecaps were supposed to host Wednesday's contest against the Timbers, but were forced to play at their opponent's stadium due to a scheduling conflict at BC Place. It would ultimately make no difference for Vanni Sartini's side.

The onslaught started early for the visitors, as Gauld took advantage of chaotic defending in the box by Portland to score. Brian White would double the Whitecaps advantage just four minutes later thanks to a brilliant assist from Mathias Laborda and Gauld. Yet, the goal of the night might have came with Gauld's second goal as the recent Scottish international showed incredible touch and skill to score the third.

Stuart Armstrong scored after the break and Gauld would score Vancouver's fifth goal before being substituted in 63rd minute. By notching three goals and an assist, Gauld became just the third player in MLS playoff history to score three goals and one assist, joining an elite group that includes Landon Donovan and Sebastian Giovinco.

After an impressive showing in Portland, Vancouver can look forward to a best-of-three series against Los Angeles.