Arsenal & Tottenham ready to enter transfer battle for Norway World Cup star

Arsenal are taking a patient approach before making a formal move, with the club waiting to assess interest in Gabriel Martinelli. While the Gunners are not actively looking to sell the Brazilian, an offer worth more than £51 million from Europe or Asia could change their stance. Leandro Trossard has already joined Besiktas, while Christos Tzolis has arrived from Club Brugge. Arsenal also missed out on top target Morgan Rogers after Chelsea completed a £117 million deal.

Spurs are equally interested but must first trim their squad. The futures of returning loanees Manor Solomon and Mikey Moore need resolving before Spurs can launch an official bid.