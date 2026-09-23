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Alejandro Garnacho set for shock La Liga transfer? Chelsea loanee linked with return after Aston Villa nightmare
A nightmare start at Villa Park
Garnacho has barely featured for Emery's side since arriving on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The 22-year-old winger has managed a mere 31 minutes of competitive football and remained rooted to the bench for Villa's last three fixtures. He only made the matchday squad for the recent 3-2 victory over Tottenham due to an injury to Brazilian winger Alysson.
A permanent £43 million transfer hinges on performance-related conditions that Chelsea previously branded as easily achievable. However, given his current standing in the Midlands, triggering that clause now seems highly improbable. Neither club is currently looking to alter the terms of the agreement.
According to Daily Mail, clubs in Spain are closely monitoring the situation. A move to La Liga would represent a return to familiar territory for the Argentina international, who was born in Madrid and developed in Atletico Madrid's academy before joining Manchester United in 2020.
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Fierce competition and Chelsea exile
The wide forward finds himself firmly at the bottom of the pecking order at Villa Park. Emery has heavily favoured emerging talent, with youngster George Hemmings excelling on the left flank, with Emi Buendia, Ibrahim Mbaye, and John McGinn all currently sit ahead of Garnacho in the manager's plans.
This lack of game time compounds a dramatic fall from grace for the attacker. After establishing himself at Old Trafford with 26 goals in 144 appearances, he secured a £40m transfer to Stamford Bridge last summer.
Despite registering eight goals in 43 outings for Chelsea across his debut campaign, only one came in the Premier League. With Xabi Alonso taking the reins in west London, Garnacho was swiftly informed he was not part of the new project. That directive led to his current stint at Aston Villa, despite the forward having nearly six years left on his Blues contract.
Emery demands patience and hard work
Speaking after Aston Villa's Carabao Cup victory over Coventry, Emery addressed Garnacho's peripheral role, urging the loanee to graft for his place. The Spanish tactician stressed the need for patience following a disrupted pre-season.
"Continue working. Work, work, train, work," Emery told reporters. "When he can have minutes to play, try to play well. He is progressing, but we have players in front of him now. George is playing fantastic. Alysson is also understanding things well and is giving us things I want. Mbaye also responded well."
The Villa boss reinforced his desire for fierce internal competition, adding: "We want a competitive team and players to compete in the style we have. Garnacho is a little bit behind because of some circumstances we had in pre-season. It is time to be patient for the time he needs."
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Crucial camp in Seville
Omitted from the latest Argentina squad, Garnacho will travel with Aston Villa to a mid-season training camp in Seville during the international break. This trip represents a vital window for the forward to impress Emery and resurrect his loan spell before domestic action resumes.
Villa face a nearly three-week gap before hosting Brentford in the Premier League on 10 October. They will subsequently welcome Fenerbahce for their opening home Champions League fixture; a congested run where rotation could finally hand Garnacho a lifeline to salvage his season.
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