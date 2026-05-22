Brighton vs Manchester United predictions: Seagulls secure Euro spot

The Red Devils’ position won’t change whether they win, lose, or draw. Therefore, we’re backing the Seagulls to get the result they need in this one.

Best bets for Brighton vs Manchester United

Brighton to win at odds of 2.01 on Parimatch

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72 on Parimatch

Danny Welbeck as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.86 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Brighton 2-1 Manchester United

Goalscorers Prediction - Brighton: Danny Welbeck, Jack Hinshelwood - Manchester United: Bryan Mbeumo

Brighton and Hove Albion know what they need to do to secure their place in the Europa League next season. Finding the latest Parimatch app is the smartest move for those tracking this clash. Their recent results have been inconsistent, and their defeat against Leeds United during the previous match officially ended their slim Champions League ambitions. The Seagulls have been strong at home, though, and Fabian Hurzeler will want to finish the campaign strongly.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have nothing but pride left to play for as they head to East Sussex. Michael Carrick has guided them to an impressive third-place finish, and the Red Devils are likely more than satisfied with that this season. They won’t prefer to see their unbeaten run end. However, the match's outcome won’t affect their final league position

Probable lineups for Brighton vs Manchester United

Brighton expected lineup: Verbruggen, Veltman, Dunk, van Hecke, De Cuyper, Baleba, Gross, Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Welbeck

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo

The hosts need it more

Brighton and Hove Albion enter the final day sitting seventh in the Premier League, but they could still drop to ninth. The Seagulls also have a chance to climb to sixth if other results go their way. However, Champions League qualification is no longer possible for them. Because Manchester United are guaranteed to finish third regardless of this result, we expect a home victory.

Brighton suffered a significant setback recently after Kaoru Mitoma sustained a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the World Cup. Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas will also miss the season finale, while Mats Wieffer remains doubtful. For the visitors, Matthijs de Ligt remains unavailable, and Benjamin Sesko might miss the match. Apart from that, the Red Devils are in good shape.

If we focused purely on form, and if this match actually carried competitive weight for the visitors, we might select them to win. However, Hurzeler and his Brighton team desperately need a positive result, and we expect them to secure the victory.

Brighton vs Manchester United Bet 1: Brighton to win at odds of 2.01 on Parimatch

Defences set to struggle against strong attacks

Michael Carrick has done an exceptional job with United this season, and a third-place finish is proof of that. However, their defensive vulnerability is something that they must work on. In total, 73% of their Premier League matches this season have resulted in both teams scoring.

The Red Devils have lost only two of their last 10 matches, but they’ve also only kept two clean sheets. Staying on top of these updates is easier than ever with the best football betting sites. They had to score three goals to guarantee a victory in their two most recent wins. Brighton will certainly recognize this opportunity to score, just as they did when they won at Old Trafford in January.

Both teams will feature excellent attacking players at the American Express Stadium, and we expect both sides to score. Eight of United’s last 10 games featured over 2.5 goals scored, while Brighton have seen that same outcome in five of their last seven games. That exact scenario also occurred during both of their previous meetings this season, meaning there is excellent reason to expect an entertaining match.

Brighton vs Manchester United Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.72 on Parimatch

Welbeck targets his former club

Danny Welbeck played over 140 games for Manchester United, scoring 29 goals and winning numerous trophies. The 35-year-old has also scored eight goals against them over the years, including his strike at Old Trafford back in October. As Brighton’s top scorer this season, he is likely to add to that tally this weekend.

With the Seagulls pursuing Europa League qualification against his former team, Welbeck is almost certain to score. The veteran forward is also trying to earn a spot on the World Cup squad this summer. He’s scored in every other game over the last 11 matches, and he will want to finish the campaign strongly, the shift in momentum makes the Parimatch promo code more relevant than ever for this matchup.

He’s the bookies’ favourite as well, followed by Sesko and Matheus Cunha, while Georginio Rutter also represents a good option. For us, Welbeck is the man to watch as he helps guide Brighton towards another European campaign.

Brighton vs Manchester United Bet 3: Danny Welbeck as anytime goalscorer at odds of 1.86 on Parimatch

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