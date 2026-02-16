Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan predictions: Conditions to dictate outcome

Our betting expert expects the home side to provide a stern test for the visitors, with a draw being the most likely outcome.

Best bets for Bodo/ Glimt vs Inter Milan

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.56 on Parimatch

Double chance - Bodo/ Glimt/ Draw at odds of 2.07 on Parimatch

Anytime goalscorer - Kasper Hogh at odds of 2.80 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bodo/ Glimt 1-1 Inter Milan

Bodo/ Glimt 1-1 Inter Milan Goalscorers prediction: Bodo/ Glimt: Kasper Hogh; Inter Milan: Lautaro Martinez

Bodo/Glimt achieved a historic milestone during their current Champions League campaign. The Norwegian club registered their first-ever victory in the competition's main stage, defeating Manchester City 3-1. That’s an incredible achievement, particularly as it marks their first participation in the tournament’s league phase.

The Yellow Horde secured their place in the knockout round of the competition through a dramatic series of results. They won their final two league-phase games, at home against City and away against Atletico Madrid, to finish 23rd in the standings.

Manager Kjetil Knutsen is focused on the unpredictable nature of knockout football, where the stakes are significantly higher. Given their recent victories against elite opposition, the team enter this stage without fear.

Inter Milan must travel to the Arctic Circle, something that has proven difficult for many teams. However, the Nerazzurri should be confident, especially since they currently lead Serie A and appear very stable.

Additionally, Christian Chivu’s side finished 10th in the league phase of this competition, despite suffering three consecutive defeats. Inter reached the final of the UCL in two of the last three seasons, but failed to clinch the title both times. The visiting fans will hope this campaign will finally lead to a trophy.

Predicted lineups for Bodo/ Glimt vs Inter Milan

Bodo/ Glimt expected lineup: Haikin, Sjovold, Bjortuft, Gundersen, Bjorkan, Evjen, Berg, Fet, Blomberg, Hogh, Hauge

Inter Milan expected lineup: Sommer, Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni, Henrique, Sucic, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Martinez, Thuram

Similar scoring rates

Both teams maintained similar scoring records during the initial phase of the Champions League. The hosts netted 14 goals, at an average of 1.75 goals per match. Meanwhile, the visitors scored 15 goals, equating to an average of 1.88 goals per game.

Defensively, Bodo/Glimt have faced challenges, as they’ve conceded 15 goals during the league phase. Chivu’s men were much more secure at the back, allowing only seven goals in their eight matches. Notably, all seven of those goals were conceded during their final five UCL fixtures.

It’s worth noting that the Yellow Horde scored two or more goals in six of their eight league phase matches, including the last four in a row. Furthermore, 88% of their matches saw both teams score, a statistic that also applied to three of Inter's last five European outings. If you are looking to explore various betting options with competitive odds, UPI Betting Sites offer a range of markets that can enhance your wagering experience on these high-scoring encounters.

Bodo/ Glimt vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.56 on Parimatch

A highly competitive encounter

While the hosts might typically be considered underdogs, their victories against Manchester City and Atlético Madrid suggest they are formidable opponents. The Norwegian side have established a strong home record, winning 11 of their last 16 European matches at the Aspmyra Stadion.

Knutsen’s side are also used to these two-legged ties, and they’ve won six of their last eight two-legged European ties. Bodo/Glimt beat Lazio in a two-legged tie on their way to the Europa League semi-finals last term. Consequently, they are likely to be very confident on Wednesday.

A victory for the visitors is not certain, especially after they recently participated in a high-intensity match against Juventus. Inter were on a three-game losing streak in the UCL before the final matchday. Additionally, Inter's three-match losing streak earlier in the competition provides the hosts with hope of securing a positive result or a draw. You can add some excitement to the match by using a Parimatch Promo Code, which might provide you with exclusive offers to enhance your betting experience.

Bodo/ Glimt vs Inter Milan Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Bodo/ Glimt/ Draw at odds of 2.07 on Parimatch

Discovering scoring form

Inter Milan boast significant attacking talent, including Marcus Thuram and captain Lautaro Martínez. The latter is the club’s leading scorer in the Champions League this season with four goals. However, the hosts' primary forward offers better value in terms of scoring.

Kasper Hogh is expected to lead the attack for Bodo/Glimt, having scored three goals in their last two UCL fixtures. He concluded the domestic season with 17 goals across 28 matches, and he’s finally discovered his scoring form in this competition.

Having scored against both Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, including a brace against City, Hogh has shown he can compete against elite defenders. He is expected to pose a significant threat to the Inter defence on Wednesday. To follow the action closely and take advantage of live betting opportunities, you can download the Parimatch App, which offers a seamless and engaging experience right at your fingertips.