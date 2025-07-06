Roobet Promo Code RGOAL: Participate in Roobet Cup ₹850,000 Raffle

Latest Roobet Promo Codes and Bonuses for India

Here’s a quick summary of all Roobet welcome offers that are currently available:

Roobet Offers Offer Details Roobet Promo Code Roobet Cup ₹850,000 Raffle Offer Get a ticket to the ₹8.5 Lakh Raffle and the Roobet Cup Grand Raffle for every ₹4,200 you bet on top CS2 tournaments. RGOAL Club World Cup Free Bet Offer Free bet up for grabs worth ₹8500 RGOAL

How to Use the Roobet Promo Code?

Unlike many platforms, Roobet does not require a promo code to access its welcome offer. The process is straightforward:

Click the "Register" button on the homepage. Enter your username, email, and then create a password. Verify age eligibility (at least 18+) and accept terms. Finalize registration by clicking on "Play Now." When the deposit goes through, you can take part in the Roobet Cup Raffle Offer.

Roobet Welcome Bonus Offer Details

Between May 19 and October 13, Roobet is giving users a chance to enter two raffles by betting on major CS2 tournaments. For every ₹4,200 you bet on matches like IEM Dallas, IEM Cologne, or the Esports World Cup, you get one ticket for the ₹850,000 event raffle and one for the ₹85,00,000 Roobet Cup Grand Raffle.

Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions

Each CS2 event will have 50 winners sharing the ₹850,000 prize pool.

The top winner gets ₹214,000. To take part, place single bets before the match starts, with odds of at least 1.2. You can earn more tickets by betting more, but bets that are cashed out won’t count.

Winners get their rewards within 72 hours after each event ends.

This promo runs across several CS2 events until mid-October. Free Bets, if you win them, are shown only if your account is set to USD. Cash prizes are paid out in Bitcoin.

Editor's Opinion on Roobet Welcome Bonus

Roobet’s welcome offer for CS2 tournaments stands out for its focus on long-term engagement rather than a quick one-time reward. By tying the promotion to real events and spreading the prize pool across multiple raffles, it encourages users to stay active throughout the tournament season. It’s a good fit for esports fans who already follow CS2 and enjoy betting regularly on top-tier matches.

One of the strongest aspects of this offer is the double benefit with every qualifying bet. Every time you place a bet worth ₹4,200 or more, you’re not just entering one draw, you get a ticket for both the ongoing ₹850,000 raffle and the much bigger ₹85,00,000 Roobet Cup Grand Raffle. With 50 winners per event, the odds of getting something back feel a lot more reasonable than offers that reward only the top one or two spots.

That said, this isn’t the most beginner-friendly promo out there. The entry point of ₹4,200 per bet might be too high for casual players, especially those new to esports betting. Also, rewards being credited in Bitcoin and Free Bets only showing in USD can be a bit confusing if you’re used to betting in INR. The requirement for pre-match single bets also limits the types of wagers that count, which might catch some users off guard.

All things considered, Roobet’s welcome offer is well thought out and brings something different to the table. It works best for serious bettors who follow CS2 closely and are comfortable placing higher-value bets. While it may not appeal to everyone, it does provide solid value to its target audience with meaningful chances to win across a range of events.

Additional Roobet Promotional Offers

Roobet is making its site vibrant through a number of continuous promotions:

Roobet x Chelsea FC Partnership

Prizes include match tickets, signed jerseys, and other special rewards.

₹85,00,000 Weekly Raffle

Every week players have a chance to get ₹85,00,000 just for simply wagering on Roobet. One ticket to participate in the raffle is earned per every ₹21,000 wagered on the site. At the end of the countdown, all tickets are entered into a pool and 100 winners are drawn at random.

Sports Betting Options at Roobet

Roobet offers wide sports betting coverage for several popular sports, such as football, cricket, basketball, baseball, table tennis, among many others. Roobet covers a wide range of leagues globally, presenting competitive odds on all major events and markets. The betting interface accepts both pre-match and in-play betting options, where players can place stakes before the events start or during live action.

Betting on football is a main focus point for Roobet, with full coverage of international tournaments and leagues. The site offers access to top European leagues such as the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, etc.

The live betting section allows real-time betting on currently running events, with ever-changing odds that reflect the latest game situations. This aspect appeals to seasoned betters who want to make choices based on real game progress, not pre-match forecasts.

Roobet Football Betting Events to Follow

Football is one of the most heavily bet sports in the world, and Roobet honors that trend by providing extensive coverage of high-profile tournaments and leagues. The site offers football betting fanatics an excellent platform for interacting with their favorite teams and competition while enjoying competitive odds and wide market variations.

Key football tournaments and leagues offered for betting are:

Premier League: England's premier division with 20 teams and extensive betting markets

Indian Super League: India's top football league with increasing popularity and interest in gambling

UEFA Champions League: Europe's top club competition with international appeal

FIFA World Cup: The every-four-year international tournament is football's ultimate event

La Liga: Spain's top division with world-class clubs and players

Serie A: Italy's top division renowned for tactical acumen and competitive parity

Bundesliga: Germany's dynamic and fast-paced top-level competition

Copa America: South America's top international tournament

UEFA European Championship: Europe's international tournament staged every four years

Roobet Payment Methods

Players should ensure that their desired payment methods are compatible with the platform's accepted payment means before they can claim the Roobet welcome bonus. Roobet operates mainly through cryptocurrency deposits, supporting popular digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and USDT.

This cryptocurrency orientation is in line with contemporary betting platform practice while ensuring greater security and speedier transactions processing. However, you can still make deposits via conventional methods like UPI, Visa, etc.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time UPI ₹500 Instant Visa $10 (Approx ₹850) Instant AstroPay $10 (Approx ₹850) Instant Skrill $10 (Approx ₹850) Instant Neteller $10 (Approx ₹850) Instant Bitcoin $10 (Approx ₹850) Instant Ethereum $10 (Approx ₹850) Instant Litecoin $10 (Approx ₹850) Instant USDT $10 (Approx ₹850) Instant

Roobet Bonus Code FAQs

Here are the FAQs:

What is the promo code for Roobet?

You can use RGOAL to get a ticket to the ₹8.5 Lakh Raffle and the Roobet Cup Grand Raffle for every ₹4,200 you bet on top CS2 tournaments.

Is Roobet legal in India?

There is no regulation in India that prohibits sports betting. Roobet is a lawful betting site for Indian players with access to sports betting through cryptocurrency transactions. However, check local laws in your state before proceeding.

How to get extra bonus using the Roobet referral code?

New users signing up on Roobet can unlock an extra bonus by entering the referral code RGOAL during registration. This code gives you access to special promotions and rewards that aren't available to users who join without a code.