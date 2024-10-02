Mumbai City vs. Bengaluru Predictions: Blues to keep building on dominant start

Two Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights are set to square off on Matchday 4 as Mumbai CIty FC host current league leaders Bengaluru FC.

Mumbai City vs. Bengaluru Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

As always, we are here to provide our predictions and betting tips for this highly-anticipated fixture.

Best Bets for Mumbai City vs. Bengaluru

Odds of @4.20 on Parimatch for Bengaluru to win, representing a 23.8% chance.

Odds of @1.70 on Parimatch for both teams to score, which translates to an implied probability of 58.8%.

Odds of @2.36 on Parimatch for Bengaluru to win by 1 goal or draw, equivalent to a 42.4% probability.

Predicted Scoreline: Mumbai City 1-2 Bengaluru

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both Mumbai City and Benglauru have established themselves as ISL heavyweights in recent seasons and are usually expected to be involved in the playoffs conversation every year.

While it’s still very early days, Mumbai would have hoped for a better start. They are currently 11th in the standings, with only one point to show for after two games.

They have had their reasons. Mumbai have played only two games thus far and weren’t in action on Matchday 3. The two matches that they have played were tough away ties against Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC respectively.

Mumbai did well to rally from behind to walk away with a hard-earned point in Kolkata. Against Jamshedpur, they took the lead but completely fell apart as the match went on.

Matchday 4 is going to mark the Islanders’ first home game of the new season. However, despite being in familiar surroundings, the job at hand doesn’t get any easier for Petr Kratky’s men.

Bengaluru have gotten off to a flying start this season - three wins in three with seven goals scored and none conceded. They have been immaculate and thoroughly dominant, as was evident in their comprehensive 3-0 win against Mohun Bagan.

The Blues have been blessed with a favourable start in terms of schedule, with their first three fixtures all being at home. The trip to Mumbai will mark Bengaluru’s first away day assignment of the season.

Probable Lineups for Mumbai City vs. Bengaluru FC

Mumbai City Probable XI: Phurba Lachenpa (GK); Valpuia, Mehtab Singh, Tiri, Sahil Panwar; Thaer Krouma, Yoell van Neiff; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jayesh Rane, Bipin Singh; Nikos Karelis

Bengaluru FC Probable XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Roshan Singh, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojari; Suresh Wangjam, Pedro Capo, Alberto Noguera, Vinith Venkatesh; Edgar Mendez, Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru to sustain their flying start

Bengaluru have started the season exactly how they mean to go on. Three wins from three is a dream start for any team, but Bengaluru won’t be too flattered by it, given the fact they have played all their games thus far at home.

However, that argument won’t be a total reflection of their efficiency and how good they have been. Beating Mohun Bagan isn’t an easy task, be it home or away, and Bengaluru did so in comprehensive fashion.

Currently, Bengaluru are only 4.20 to win at Mumbai, and that is understandable given their recent record at The Mumbai Arena. The Blues’ last two league-phase games at this ground have finished 2-0 and 4-0 in favour of Mumbai.

For punters however, this is a great opportunity. 4.20 seems like incredible value, given Bengaluru’s current form compared to Mumbai’s.

The Blues have been clinical up front and disciplined at the back. Mumbai have shown that they are capable of scoring, but the backline still needs some work.

Mumbai City vs. Bengaluru Bet 1: Bengaluru to win @4.20 on Parimatch

Both teams to find the back of the net

Mumbai City and Bengaluru have faced each other on 16 occasions in the ISL, and eight of those matches have yielded goals at both ends.

The two sides possess ample quality among their midfield as well as attacking options. Mumbai have been defensively vulnerable, but they have shown that they are more than capable of scoring goals.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, have been excellent both at the back as well as going up front. However, Mumbai is a tough place to visit. The Blues haven’t kept a clean sheet in a league-phase game at the Mumbai Football Arena since the 2021-22 season.

The attacking quality the two sides possess makes this a relatively safe punt to take.

Mumbai City vs. Bengaluru Bet 2: Both teams to score @1.70 on Parimatch

Mumbai will push Bengaluru to their limit

This is going to be Bengaluru’s toughest challenge of the season thus far. A fourth successive win is going to make an already great start even better. It will show that they are capable of dominating both home and away, irrespective of the opposition.

However, don’t expect it to be as one-sided as their previous two results. Mumbai will push the Blues all the way and even if Bengaluru get the win, don’t expect it to be decided by more than a one-goal margin.

Bengaluru vs. Hyderabad Bet 3: Bengaluru to win by one goal or draw @2.36 on Parimatch