2024-25 ISL Predictions and Match Odds

As the new Indian Super League (ISL) season approaches, fans and punters are excited to get into the thick of ISL betting tips.

Our Indian Super League predictions are exclusively founded on an in-depth analysis of team performance, player statistics, and historical data. Though it's not an exact science, predicting football results is hardly soothsaying; our experts use a combination of quantitative and qualitative factors to bring you the most accurate ISL predictions possible.

Stay tuned for detailed match odds as they become available, giving you a competitive edge in your ISL betting endeavours. Remember, successful ISL betting often relies on a combination of solid predictions, an understanding of the sport, and a bit of intuition.

2024-25 ISL Winner Prediction: Who Are the Favorites?

Now, let us preview the prospects of every team and contenders while awaiting the odds for the outright winners for the 2024-25 ISL season.

It goes without saying that several factors have been considered before picking the potential ISL winners: the composition of the teams, their recent form, and how they have been doing in the past in the league.

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC has stamped its name as one of the most successful teams in the ISL. Being part of the prestigious City Football Group, the club benefits from its resources and expertise, which has helped it rise in class.

This success in the 2023-24 ISL season follows the historic double in the 2020-21 season—the League Winners Shield and the ISL Cup and really strengthens their campaign for the upcoming season.

The success of Mumbai City FC can be largely attributed to the key players who have consistently delivered. Adam Le Fondre, Igor Angulo, and Lallianzuala Chhangte have been instrumental in the team's unique style of play, making Mumbai City FC a force to be reckoned with.

Mumbai City FC's strong focus on youth development and community engagement makes them not only a winning side but also a secure future for Indian football. Thus, our ISL predictions have placed Mumbai City FC as one of the very strong contenders for winning this 2024-25 championship. Their consistent performance and depth of talent make them a team to watch closely.

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan is the reborn entity of ATK and historic club Mohun Bagan, which is by far the most successful team in Indian football history. The ISL has already understood the authority that ATK Mohun Bagan has stamped in it very quickly, post-emerging as runners-up in the 2023-24 season after lifting the title in 2022-23, underlining consistency to be at the top level.

Success has been built on a solid foundation of experienced players and astute management. ATK Mohun Bagan could boast quite a strong offensive three with Roy Krishna, David Williams, and Hugo Boumous, who have got a front line really capable of bulldozing any defence. This makes them a tactically flexible team, not to mention their concrete defence led by players like Sandesh Jhingan, which makes them a very difficult opponent for any other team in the league.

The management in ATK Mohun Bagan has been able to bring out the rich heritage of Mohun Bagan and merge it with the professional outlook that has been a trademark of ATK. They've managed to make a unique combination and team culture. Their due focus on youth development and community engagement further affirms their position as one of the best clubs in the ISL.

In our ISL predictions, ATK Mohun Bagan looks quite well set up for a contender for the 2024-25 title. Their recent performances and the depth in their squad made them one of those teams that would potentially create an upset for the ambitions of Mumbai City FC.

Hyderabad FC

Though a new entrant to the ISL, Hyderabad FC has already made its presence well and truly felt. The title win in the season 2021-22 is a testament to how quickly they have made strides and the potential possessed by them. They have played attractive and attacking football under coach Manolo Márquez.

There are key players who have never ceased to find the back of the net, as players like Bartholomew Ogbeche and the young talent Akash Mishra have completely fit in this Hyderabad FC set-up. The young talent produced by their academy has fit right into the first team of the club.

The fact that Hyderabad FC can work under pressure, coupled with developing young talent, makes them a formidable entity to watch out for in the new season. Their focus on player development allows for the continuation of a competitive future for the club within the ISL.

While our predictions for ISL are not going to have Hyderabad FC as the top favorite, they are certainly a dark horse team that may surprise many this season.

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC remains one of the top three ISL teams. Established in 2013, the club has quickly entered the League of Champions in Indian football, winning an ISL title in the 2018-19 season and remaining a dominant force through consistency both in domestic and continental competition.

A side captained by Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC is heavily side-lined with material capable of challenging the best. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Erik Paartalu, and Cleiton Silva are players who will provide structure and creativity on the field. The professionalism, fitness, and tactical discipline that the club has shown in abundance set them off from the others.

Containing the pedigree to reach the AFC Cup final in 2016, Bengaluru FC has a very good record in continental competitions. With that kind of strong squad and a commitment to excellence, they would remain one of the title contenders for the ISL title even in the 2024-25 season.

Our ISL predictions indicate that Bengaluru FC is not one of the favourites to win the title. But they will have a say in it because, with a good run, they may go all the way.

How Did Teams Perform in ISL 2023-24 Season?

The ISL 2023-24 season saw Mohun Bagan Super Giant leading the chart at the end of it with 48 points and winning the ISL League Winners Shield. Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, and Odisha FC ended up in the top four. In the subsequent ISL Cup final, Mumbai City FC defeated Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Best individual performances came from Dimitrios Petratos from Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who was awarded the Golden Ball as the best player, and Dimitrios Diamantakos from Kerala Blasters FC, who won the Golden Boot as the top goal scorer. Mumbai City FC's Phurba Lachenpa won the Golden Glove for keeping the most clean sheets. Their teammate Vikram Partap Singh was recognised as the Emerging Player of the League.

Who are favourites to win ISL 2024-25?

Going by recent performances and according to our ISL predictions, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC may turn out to be the favorites to lift the title in the 2024-25 season. However, teams like ATK Mohun Bagan, Hyderabad FC, and Bengaluru FC will be the other strong contenders.

How to live stream ISL matches?

ISL matches can be streamed via live telecast on JioCinema and Sports18 network. Check your local listings for specific broadcast information.

Which are the best ISL betting sites?

Some of the finest online betting sites for ISL are 1xBet, Parimatch, and Stake. These platforms have competitive odds and plenty of market options to bet on in an ISL game.