Best Bets for Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. Mumbai City

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Mohun Bagan will enter the 2024-25 season as holders of the ISL shield. They pipped none other than Mumbai CIty to clinch the title on the last day of the league phase. It took everything and then some more for the Mariners, who needed to amass a record 48-point haul to beat the Islanders for the title.

However, Mumbai weren’t done yet. They avenged their league shield disappointment by embarking on a successful play-off run to reach the ISL Cup final where they met, you guessed it, Mohun Bagan. This time, Mumbai were on the right side of the scoreline, outclassing Mohun Bagan 3-1 in their own backyard.

This summer, both teams participated in the 133rd Durand Cup, albeit with different approaches. While Mohun Bagan made most of their first team players available for the tournament, Mumbai opted to field only their reserves. To no one’s surprise, Mumbai crashed out of the group stages with zero points and a -13 Goal Difference.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, reached the final but lost to NorthEast United on penalties, a disappointing end to new boss Jose Molina’s first assignment as Bagan head coach.

Probable Lineups for Mohun Bagan vs. Mumbai CIty

Mohun Bagan Probable XI: Vishal Kaith (GK); Tom Aldred, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose; Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco; Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings

Mumbai City Probable XI: Phurba Lachenpa (GK); Valpuia, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin; Yoell van Nieff, Hitesh Sharma; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jeremy Manzorro, Bipin Singh; Nikolaos Karelis

Goals on the card at VYBK

Mohun Bagan scored a league-leading 47 goals last season. Mumbai came a close second, with 42. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that when these two teams collide, goals are an almost-guaranteed outcome.

The pair have crossed paths in the ISL on 10 occasions - not a single encounter has ended goalless, seven of those 10 games have resulted in both sides finding the back of the net.

Thus, fans of either team can brace themselves for an end-to-end game at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Friday.

Mohun Bagan vs. Mumbai City Bet 1: Both teams to score @1.47 on Parimatch

Are Mumbai City the proverbial Achilees heel for Mohun Bagan?

Mohun Bagan beat Mumbai City to the league shield last season. The Mariners even set the goal scoring benchmark for the league. However, if you take the head-to-head record of the two teams into account, Mumbai have an advantage, and that too, by quite some distance.

The two sides have met on 10 occasions in the ISL, and Mumbai have been victorious in an astonishing 7 of those. That’s a 70% success rate, against one of the best teams in India.

Only time will tell if Mohun Bagan can find a cure for their Achilees heel. Until that happens, it’s difficult to put your money against Mumbai.

Mohun Bagan vs. Mumbai City Bet 2: Visitors to win @2.50 on Parimatch

Not much between the two sides

Irrespective of the outcome, it is going to be a tightly-contested affair. In the 10 meetings between the two sides, two have ended in a stalemate. So out of the remaining eight games that have yielded a result, five of them have been by a one-goal margin.

So even if Mumbai get the three-points on opening day, expect it to be a slender margin. At the moment, Parimatch is offering odds @2.14 for Mumbai City to either win by one goal or a draw.

Mohun Bagan vs. Mumbai City Bet 3: Islanders to win by one goal or draw @2.14 on Parimatch