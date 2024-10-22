1win Review and Ratings - Is it Legit?

Our 1win review discovers the diverse aspects of the platform to give accurate ratings. Including sportsbook, welcome bonuses, a mobile app, and more.

We will also explain why we have given 1win a review score of 9.2 out of 10.

The 1win Review for India

1win is a popular gambling brand that blends a safe environment with a contemporary design for a memorable experience. The website has an effective search function and clear layout that creates a high rating for user-friendliness.

1win’s casino covers 3000 plus games, making it a perfect platform for enthusiasts. Not just that, the sportsbook offers betting on cricket, football, and other famous sports. Its exclusive registration bonus enhances the new user experience without requiring a promo code.

1win is also a Rupee-friendly bookmaker that supports the most popular banking choices in India. Besides this, the 1win site loads speedily on mobiles and desktops, further improving the experience.

We’ll cover the scores for our 1win India review in detail below. We’ll even explain why we have given them for each parameter. Let us dig into the pros and cons of 1win.

Pros Cons 500% bonus up to ₹80,400 Withdrawal issues Offers Indian banking options Limited live streams Requires a minimum deposit of just ₹300 Cashout feature 15+ language support Excellent app Poker games Statistics Live betting

What We Like About 1win

Below is a detailed explanation of the 1win pros.

500% up Bonus to ₹80,400

It offers one of the best bonuses in the industry for sports users who open a new account at 1win. However, they need to fulfil the wagering conditions and general 1win bonus terms. You can check more details about this deal in our 1win bonus review section.

Offers Indian Banking Options

The operator supports several Indian-friendly payments like UPI, GPay, and more. This feature allows users to perform transactions instantly in Rupees.

Requires a Minimum Deposit of Just ₹300

1win has a minimum account deposit of Rs 300, making it an affordable choice for new members.

Cashout Feature

Our 1win betting review found that the operator supports the option of cashout. It allows users to withdraw their bet immediately from an active bet.

15+ Language Support

1win site is accessible in more than 15 languages, such as Bengali, Marathi, Hindi, English, Chinese, etc.

Excellent App

The platform offers a great 1win app for iOS and Android handset users. Its sleek user interface makes it simple for players to find what they are looking for. Furthermore, the application imitates the functionality of the 1win mobile and desktop versions.

Statistics

It's a good option for sports users looking to analyse matches of top sports games. Not just that, this tool is available straight on your smartphone.

Live Betting

This feature allows members to bet strategically depending on how the event/match is progressing. It covers some interesting choices, which are usually unavailable in the pre-match section.

1win Welcome Bonuses

At 1win, new members can get the exclusive welcome bonus. To avail the bonus, you need to use the 1win promo code. This makes the whole process of claiming the signup bonus quite easy.

Remember, this exclusive deal is only available through the link we provided. Because of this, our welcome bonus review scores are 9 out of 10.

1win Offers Offer Details Bonus Code Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 1W**** Exclusive Casino Welcome Bonus Up to ₹1,89,360 for four deposits 1W****

Sports Welcome Bonus

1win gives out a 500% welcome bonus up to ₹80,400 for new users. This registration deal has a claim time of a maximum of 30 days. The rollover term is on betting odds of 3.00 or higher.

Overall, we liked both the bonus offers at 1win. The maximum bonus amounts are also quite competitive. But we found their wagering terms a bit complicated. Besides this, there are also other offers available for existing 1win members, which they can enjoy regardless of the device used.

What We Don’t Like About 1win

Below is the list of things that require improvement on 1win.

Withdrawal Issues

Sometimes, withdrawal from a 1win account may take more time than expected. Also, there might be withdrawal limitations based on the banking option and the location of the user.

Limited Live Streams

Its sportsbook does not provide live streaming on all matches.

1win Sportsbook Review

This international gambling platform includes sports in almost all categories. Players can bet on hockey, cricket, football and much more. Besides regular sports, gamblers can even bet on Vsports (Virtual sports) and eSports.

1win even supports betting in INR. Overall, we liked the 1win sports section and rated it 10 out of 10. We will cover the reasons for this below.

Sports Betting Markets

When it comes to the betting markets of cricket, tennis or other available sports at 1win, the options are abundant. Also, navigating these markets is quite easy. Thanks to the clear layout which arranges sports categories by upcoming matches and their popularity.

1win Football Review

The platform boasts numerous football matches like La Liga, Champions League, Ligue 1, Premier League, Indian Super League etc. Based on the match selected, the members can even choose from diverse football bet types. These are Handicap, Totals, and more.

1win Odds

One major advantage of the 1win sportsbook is its good range of odds on different sports. That’s why we give it a 10 out of 10 score. Football odds are the best because they give a 97.5% payout percentage.

However, the payout percentage for tennis, cricket, and basketball are more than 95%. What we liked the most is that users can switch between different odd formats quickly based on their preferences.

1win Live Betting

This section enriches our betting experience. Live bets are available for Cricket, e-football and football. Our overall live betting experience on 1win was amazing. Our in-play wagers were seamless due to the constant updating of odds. Streaming services are also available.

It lets users take action immediately when the opportunity comes without leaving the site. But live streams are a bit limited to certain events and sports.

1win Withdrawal Review

Our 1win withdrawals review rating is 9 out of 10. This brand provides flexibility for withdrawals and deposits. Thanks to the tons of choices available including local payment solutions like UPI, PhonePe, etc.

We were quite impressed with the reasonable minimum deposit amount at 1win (300 INR). Our whole process of adding funds to the 1win account went smoothly. When it comes to the withdrawal process, it's quite easy. However, we found withdrawal options limited, leading to slow access to the winnings.

These choices generally include IMPS, AstroPay, and more. But, the withdrawal timing may differ based on the method you choose. Besides this, the minimum withdrawal amounts are low in general. It's good for those looking to cash out minor amounts.

1win Withdrawal Options Min Withdrawal Amount Max Withdrawal Amount IMPS ₹1200 ₹50,000 AstroPay ₹950 ₹80,000 Perfect Money ₹1500 ₹738,500

1win is also a perfect platform for those looking to transact using famous cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin, Tether, Doge, etc. But before withdrawing anything, all new users need to finish the verification procedure first.

It includes updating your profile with the right details and submitting photocopies of the needed government-issued documents. The process generally takes about three working days. The operator will notify you when you have successfully verified your 1win account.

1win App Review

Our 1win review rating score for the mobile app is 10 out of 10. Our mobile experience with the 1win app and site was appealing. We found both iOS and Android app versions. The application download is easy.

We have tested the 1win app on the latest models, including Google Pixel 4a, Xiaomi Redmi 9C, iPhone 15, etc. and found no issues. Thus, make sure you choose the latest digital device.

So, we highly advise using the 1win app over the mobile site.

1win Customer Support

1win offers a strong support service to its customers. It ensures that help is always available. The different ways of contact are:

Phone: +91 79016 56951

Email: support@1win.xyz (Technical support)

On-site chat: 24*7

Social networks (Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and more)

We liked an international hotline that offers round-the-clock support to users with urgent problems. The live chat option lets users connect with service agents in a couple of minutes.

1win email support is also quite efficient. Our 1win customer service experience has been positive. Its multilingual support makes help accessible to a broader audience.

Furthermore, 1win has numerous active social network channels. We never encountered late replies from the customer support team and other issues. That's why we rated this section 9 out of 10.

1win Review Conclusion

1win is a famous name amongst the top bookmakers in India. The intuitive interface makes it simple for customers to find their desired option and claim the bonus. While exploring the site, our team did not come across pages that weren't opening properly and were lagging.

1win not only provides extensive casino offerings but there are also several betting choices too. The operator’s commitment to safety and responsible gambling practices offers great peace of mind.

The Curacao licence further contributes to the website's trustworthiness. This sports betting site also has a good app accessible via smartphone for iOS and Android customers.

The exclusive bonus at 1win adds value further and lets new users get started without much effort. However, our 1win bookmaker review found certain improvement areas, like the absence of horse racing and withdrawal issues. Our overall 1win review rating of 9.2 out of 10 reflects our positive experience at the platform.

FAQs About 1win

See below the associated 1win questions and their answers.

Is 1win legit?

Yes, our 1win review India discovered that it is not a fraud. Since its establishment in 2016, it has been offering services to its customers. So, we can say it's a trustworthy site.

Is 1win licensed?

This online gaming site runs under a Curacao licence. It ensures that it sticks to specific security and fair play standards.

Is 1win legal in India?

Yes, it is legal in India. At present, there are no laws that prohibit online gambling. So, registering and playing at these sites are absolutely legal. But remember, individual Indian states have set their own limitations when it comes to gambling online.

How can I withdraw money from 1win?

You need to log in to your account and click the withdrawal button from your profile. Then, choose from the available options, input the withdrawal amount, and confirm.