Germany vs Netherlands Predictions: Germans Favoured on Home Soil

Allianz Arena in Munich is the venue for Germany and Netherlands’ Nations League meeting. Read here for our predictions and analysis.

+

Germany vs Netherlands Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Germany vs Netherlands

Both teams to score in the first half with odds of @3.60 on Parimatch , equating to a 27.8/26.3% implied probability.

, equating to a 27.8/26.3% implied probability. Draw or Netherlands win with odds of @2.00 on Parimatch , equating to a 50/52.4% implied probability.

, equating to a 50/52.4% implied probability. Over 3.5 total goals with odds of @2.40 on Parimatch, equating to a 41.7/42.6% implied probability.

The Netherlands are predicted to beat Germany 3-2 in Munich on Monday.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bet of the Day prediction page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena hosts Germany and the Netherlands in their Nations League clash on Monday evening.

Germany drew 2-2 in Amsterdam last month, putting them in a strong position in their group. Julian Nagelsmann is entering this international break with an inexperienced squad. Thirteen of the selected players have made eight or fewer appearances for Germany.

This situation is partly due to moving on from long-time internationals. Another reason is the injuries, with Kai Havertz, Nic Fullkrug, and Jamal Musiala among those missing out. The Nations League is an opportunity for Germany to experiment with some new players.

While the Netherlands have a more experienced group available for this fixture, there are some newer faces in contention. The defence is built around established players, but six midfielders and forwards have fewer than 10 caps.

Runners-up in 2019 and fourth place in 2023, the Oranje have taken the Nations League more seriously than many other countries. A win here would be a huge step towards the last eight.

Probable Lineups for Germany vs Netherlands

Germany probable XI:

Nubel; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Gosens; Gross, Andrich; Wirtz, Leweling, Gnabry; Undav.

Netherlands probable XI:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, van Dijk, van de Ven, Maatsen; Reijnders, Gravenberch; Simons, Gakpo, Kluivert; Brobbey.

First Half Goals

Germany had a 2-1 lead over the Netherlands at half-time last month. In their drubbing of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands had a 2-1 advantage at the interval.

Given the likelihood of another high-scoring match, both teams to score in the first half is outstanding value for this match. They have each shown an ability to start quickly in the Nations League, and we are expecting more of the same here.

Neither manager will be playing for a draw, even though that could be beneficial in the group standings.

This should be a fun match for neutrals – we might even consider betting on both teams to score in each half.

Germany vs Netherlands Bet 1: Both teams to score in the first half @3.60 on Parimatch

Oranje Avoid Defeat

Germany might have shown some improvement in 2024, but they still have to prove they can consistently string together wins. Since beating Israel in March 2022, they have won only 13 matches.

Die Mannschaft have failed to beat Switzerland, Ukraine, Austria, Turkey, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, and Poland over that period, along with various other teams.

While they have home advantage here, that’s not enough to put us off backing the Netherlands to avoid defeat.

Germany vs Netherlands Bet 2: Draw or Netherlands @ 2.00 with Parimatch

Backing The Over

There were four total goals when these teams duelled in Amsterdam last month. On matchday one, Germany won 5-0 against Hungary, and the Netherlands defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-2.

These are two high-octane attacks. Ronald Koeman isn’t renowned for attacking football, but his Netherlands team have been more progressive than many of his club sides. As expected, Germany have been free-scoring under Julian Nagelsmann.

Both teams will be pushing their full backs forwards. While they have good individual defenders, they are likely to be exposed in transition, which should lead to plenty of goal-scoring opportunities for both teams.