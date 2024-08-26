Bet Of the Day: Best Football Bet for Monday's Action

Our betting expert offers up his bet of the day for Monday, as we look to a Serie A clash between Hellas Verona and Juventus in Verona this evening.

Devoid of any EFL action this evening we are instead turning to our Italian counterparts, and a clash between Hellas Verona and Juventus, where an upset could be in store.

Bet of the Day - Hellas Verona vs Juventus

Double Chance - Verona or Draw @2.15 with 1xbet

Upsetting the Old Lady

This is something that Verona have already pulled off once this season, where in their opener they took on a Napoli side that won the Scudetto two years back.

At home, they managed to defeat the former champs 3-0, as they opened their Serie A campaign with a resounding victory.

They will want to carry this form into their match with Juventus this Monday evening, as, in the nicest way possible, they hope to knock the Old Lady for 6.

However, this would not be the most unprecedented thing to happen, as Juve have struggled on their trips to Northern Italy.

As such Juventus have won just two of their last six trips here, with Verona coming out on top twice, drawing the other matches.

With form and history on their side, one wouldn’t put it past Verona managing to sneak a point or perhaps even a victory from the match, both of which are covered by the double chance.

Bet of the Day Record: Last Five Days

Tip (Last Five Days) Win/Loss Odds Midtjylland vs Slovan Bratislava - Midtjylland to win & Under 3.5 Goals Loss 2.30 Notts County vs Grimsby - Over 2.5 Goals & BTTS Win 1.95 Borussia M’gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen - Leverkusen to Win to Nil Loss 3.25 West Ham vs Palace - Over 2.5 Goals & BTTS Loss 2.00 Swansea vs Cardiff - Swansea to Win Loss 1.90

What is the Bet of the Day?

The bet of the day is either a single, double, triple or accumulator that our expert has selected, based on a number of factors including form and statistics.

How do we select our bet of the day?

Finding the best value bet out there can be tricky given the vast amount of matches and markets available, thus we assess all of these and sort through to find the best bet with the strongest value.

What do we keep an eye out for in our bet of the day?

The most important thing we look out for is the value that each bet provides. We are looking for bets that not only have a good chance of coming in, but also picks that hold great value.

What are the odds of the bet of the day?

We never choose a specific price for our bet of the day, but in general, we attempt to choose those bets that are around a price of evens (1/1 or 2.0) and above.