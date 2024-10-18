East Bengal vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Predictions: Mariners to prevail in high-voltage Kolkata Derby

The headline act of Matchday 5 of the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) is a highly-anticipated Kolkata Derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

The two fierce rivals find themselves in contrasting situations and going by current form, there’s only one winner. However, derby day has always brought out the best in both teams and hence, the result could go either way.

As always, we are here with our predictions and betting tips for the biggest game of the Indian club football calendar.

East Bengal vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Bets. Context, and Lineups

East Bengal are one of the most successful teams in Indian football history. For some reason however, they are yet to figure out a winning formula for the ISL.

Ever since their entry into the league, the highest finish that the Red and Gold Brigade have registered in four seasons is 9th. Clearly, something needs to change. Four games into their fifth ISL season, East Bengal are rock bottom in the table, with zero wins and zero points - the only team yet to get off the mark.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, have transitioned from the I-League to the ISL almost seamlessly and are one of the most dominant sides in the league. They have already won both the ISL Cup and League Winners’ Shield and are very much involved in the playoff race this season. Currently, they are fourth in the table with seven points to their name.

Best bets for East Bengal vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Odds of @1.88 on Parimatch for Mohun Bagan to win, which translates to an implied probability of 53.2%

Odds of @2.62 on Parimatch for Mohun Bagan to win by 1-2 goals, representing a 38.2% probability

Odds of @3.62 on Parimatch for Mohun Bagan to win to nil, implying a 27.6% probability

Predicted Scoreline: East Bengal 0-2 Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Our analysis: Form of both teams

East Bengal parted ways with Carles Cuadrat following a dismal start to the 2024-25 season. Having lost all four of their games thus far, they are the only side in the ISL yet to register a point.

The Red and Gold Brigade will be looking to turn their season around under new head coach Oscar Bruzon. The 47-year-old Spaniard has signed a deal with the Kolkata giants until the end of the season.

Bruzon is no stranger to Indian football, having previously managed Sporting Club de Goa and Mumbai FC. He has also previously served as an assistant coach for Mumbai City FC during the 2015-16 ISL season.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, are a much more settled side at the moment under the guidance of Jose Molina.

They are currently fourth in the table with two wins and a draw from their first four games. Their only defeat this far has been at the hands of league leaders Bengaluru FC, with the Blues outclassing the Mariners 3-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Although Mohun Bagan have had their issues at the back, those pale in comparison to the current chaos East Bengal find themselves in.

Probable Lineups for East Bengal vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant

East Bengal Probable XI: Debjit Majumder (GK); Mohammad Rakip, Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Provat Lakra; Jeakson Singh, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti; Madih Talal, Nandhakumar Sekar, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Probable XI: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Tom Aldred, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose; Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte, Manvir Singh; Greg Stewart, Jamie Maclaren

A Mohun Bagan win is hard to bet against

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are two of Indian football’s oldest clubs, with their history spanning well over a century. The two teams have met each other on 399 occasions, with East Bengal having 142 wins to their name to Mohun Bagan’s 130.

Although East Bengal have the superiority in the all-time head-to-head record, Mohun Bagan have utter dominance when it comes to their ISL record.

In the ISL, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have crossed paths on eight occasions, and the Mariners have won seven of those encounters. East Bengal are yet to win a Kolkata Derby in the ISL and have managed only one draw thus far.

That record, coupled with the current context of both clubs, makes it very difficult to bet against Mohun Bagan for this one.

East Bengal vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Bet 1: Mohun Bagan to win @1.88 on Parimatch

Mohun Bagan to win by 2 goals

Mohun Bagan have won seven of the eight Kolkata Derbies that have taken place in the ISL. Astonishingly, all of those wins have been by at least a two-goal margin.

To break it down even further, six of those seven wins have been by two goals, while one was by a three-goal margin.

East Bengal have managed to score only thrice in their first four games - only Hyderabad FC and Mohammedan have scored fewer.

East Bengal vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Bet 2: Mohun Bagan winning by 1-2 goals @2.62 on Parimatch

Mohun Bagan to win to nil

The Mariners have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five Kolkata Derbies. Coupled with East Bengal’s goal scoring struggles at the moment, it is difficult to see them not make it four in six.

Any new coach needs time to implement their strategy and Bruzon is no different. An ISL debut doesn't get any tougher than this. East Bengal head coaches have historically struggled in their ISL debuts, with Cuadrat being the only coach thus far who managed to keep a clean sheet.

Bruzon would be looking to snap that trend, but at the moment, a Mohun Bagan win with a clean sheet looks likely.

East Bengal vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Bet 3: Mohun Bagan to win to nil @3.62 on Parimatch