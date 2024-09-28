Bengaluru FC vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Predictions: Statement away win for the Mariners

Bengaluru FC are set to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Matchday 3 of the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL).

The fixture will mark Bengaluru’s third consecutive league game at home, and a first away outing of the season for Mohun Bagan. As always, we have compiled our predictions and betting tips for this fixture.

Bengaluru vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Predictions: Bets. Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bengaluru vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Odds of @2.57 on Parimatch for a Mohun Bagan to win, which translates to an implied probability of 38.9%.

Odds of @4.25 on Parimatch for Mohun Bagan to win to nil, representing a 23.5% probability.

Odds of @2.14 on Parimatch for Mohun Bagan to win by one or two goals, equivalent to a 46.7% implied probability.

Predicted Scoreline: Bengaluru FC 0-1 Mohun Bagan Super Giant

New to Parimatch? Learn all about the Parimatch Bonus Code

Read our 2024-25 ISL predictions

Discover the best online betting sites available in India

available in India Check out our list of the best betting apps available in India

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Bengaluru have a point to prove this term after having endured their worst-ever league campaign last season. They have started on the right note, winning two in two. However, they have been fortunate to start the season with three consecutive home fixtures.

Mohun Bagan, too, have played both their matches so far at home, drawing one and winning the other. They are yet to hit their full stride yet, and that’s understandable. We are only two games into the season, and new coach Jose Molina is yet to figure out his winning formula.

Both teams participated in the 133rd Durand Cup and faced each other in the semifinals of the tournament, where Mohun Bagan prevailed on penalties. However, the Mariners went on to lose the final, as fate would have it, on penalties vs. NorthEast United.

It’s important to note that Bengaluru in recent seasons have been a happy hunting ground for Mohun Bagan. Since their entry into the ISL in 2020, Mohun Bagan are yet to taste defeat at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Probable Lineups for Bengaluru vs. Hyderabad

Bengaluru FC Probable XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh; Suresh Singh, Pedro Capo, Alberto Noguera, Vinith Venkatesh; Sunil Chhetri, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Probable XI: Vishal Kaith (GK); Tom Aldred, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Dippendu Biswas; Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco; Greg Stewart; Dimitri Petratos, Jamie Maclaren

Bengaluru has been a happy hunting ground for Mohun Bagan in the ISL

Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been two of the most dominant forces in the ISL in recent years.

While the Blues have been extremely tough to beat at home, that track record seemingly haven't fazed Mohun Bagan at all.

In the ISL, the Mariners are unbeaten at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium since their inception into Indian football’s top flight in 2020.

The last meeting between the two sides in Bengaluru ended in an emphatic 4-0 away win for the visiting Mariners.

Bengaluru FC vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Bet 1: Mohun Bagan to win @2.57 on Parimatch

Mohun Bagan to keep a clean sheet

Mohun Bagan haven’t been defensively sound in their first two games. However, against Bengaluru, they have had a knack of keeping clean sheets.

Out of the nine ISL fixtures involving the two sides, Mohun Bagan have kept a clean sheet in six of those, including three in Bengaluru.

Bearing in mind the Mariners' record in this fixture, odds of 4.25 seem like great value.

Bengaluru vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Bet 2: Mohun Bagan to win to nil @4.25 on Parimatch

Mohun Bagan to win by one or two goals

Bengaluru and Mohun Bagan have met on multiple occasions in the I-League before. However, in the ISL, the two sides have crossed paths only nine times, with Mohun Bagan winning seven of those encounters.

Out of the Mariners’ seven wins, six have been either by a one or two-goal margin. Therefore, this is a safe bet to take a punt on.

Bengaluru vs. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Bet 3: Mohun Bagan to win by one or two goals @2.14 on Parimatch