How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Young Boys Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Aston Villa enter this year's Europa League as the team to beat, and their early form has backed up that label. Unai Emery's side have taken three wins from their first four group games, with only that surprise 2-1 stumble at Go Ahead Eagles slowing their momentum.

They are heavy favourites once again on Thursday, facing a Young Boys team that has picked up six points so far but arrives in Birmingham licking its wounds after a 4-0 hammering against PAOK. This is, without question, their toughest assignment of the league stage.

Domestically, Young Boys sit second in Switzerland, but this Villa side is a different beast altogether. The West Midlands club have rattled off nine victories in their last eleven outings and have shown a knack for squeezing out wins even when they aren’t firing on all cylinders. Sunday’s 2-1 triumph over Leeds was a perfect example. Villa were second best for long stretches yet still found a way to cross the finish line with all three points.

The match will be played at Villa Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 12:45 pm ET for fans in Canada.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

For this matchup, Villa remain without Ross Barkley, who is not eligible for the tournament. Andres Garcia continues his recovery from a muscle issue, and Tyrone Mings is still dealing with thigh trouble. Emery is expected to stick with his trusted 4-4-2 setup, with Emiliano Martinez between the posts and a back four of Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Lucas Digne.

The midfield should feature John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendía, providing the platform for Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins to lead the line.

Young Boys team news

Young Boys make the trip without Edimilson Fernandes, who has a muscle injury, and Facinet Conte, who also misses out. Gerardo Seoane is expected to deploy a 4-2-3-1, with Marvin Keller guarding the net.

The defensive unit will likely consist of Saidy Janko, Sandro Lauper, Loris Benito and Jaouen Hadjam. Rayan Raveloson and Armin Gigovic should anchor the midfield, while Christian Fassnacht, Alvyn Sanches and Alan Virginius slot in behind striker Chris Bedia.

AVL Last match YB 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Young Boys 0 - 3 Aston Villa

