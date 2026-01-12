Six matchdays complete, two more to go before the curtain falls on the league phase of this season’s Europa League.

With just 5 points separating Lyon in top spot and Red Star Belgrade in 17th place, there are a whole host of clubs who still have high hopes of clinching a vital top-8 finish, which will see them progress straight to the Round of 16.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the UEFA Europa League drama. Let GOAL help guide you through the process of where to buy them and what you can expect to see in the second half of the competition.

Upcoming UEFA Europa League fixtures?

NB: In the schedule below, kick-off is shown in GMT first, followed by the home team's local time.

Date Match Location Tickets Thu Jan 22 Bologna vs Celtic (5.45pm / 6.45pm) Stadio Renato Dall'Ara (Bologna) Tickets Young Boys vs Lyon (5.45pm / 6.45pm) Stadion Wankdorf (Bern) Tickets Viktoria Plzen vs Porto (5.45pm / 6.45pm) Doosan Arena (Plzen) Tickets Fenerbahce vs Aston Villa (5.45pm / 8.45pm) Sukru Saracoglu Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz (5.45pm / 6.45pm) De Kuip (Rotterdam) Tickets Malmo vs Red Star Belgrade (5.45pm / 6.45pm) Stadion (Malmo) Tickets PAOK vs Real Betis (5.45pm / 7.45pm) Toumba Stadium (Thessaloniki) Tickets SC Freiburg vs Maccabi Tel Aviv (5.45pm / 6.45pm) Europa-Park Stadion (Freiburg) Tickets Brann vs Midtjylland (5.45pm / 6.45pm) Brann Stadion (Bergen) Tickets Roma vs VfB Stuttgart (8pm / 9pm) Stadio Olimpico (Rome) Tickets Utrecht vs Genk (8pm / 9pm) Stadion Galgenwaard (Utrecht) Tickets Red Bull Salzburg vs Basel (8pm / 9pm) Red Bull Arena (Salzburg) Tickets Ferencvaros vs Panathinaikos (8pm / 9pm) Ferencvaros Stadion (Budapest) Tickets Dinamo Zagreb vs FCSB (8pm / 9pm) Stadion Maksimir (Zagreb) Tickets Nice vs Go Ahead Eagles (8pm / 9pm) Allianz Riviera (Nice) Tickets Rangers vs Ludogorets Razgrad (8pm) Ibrox Stadium (Glasgow) Tickets Celta Vigo vs Lille (8pm / 9pm) Balaidos (Vigo) Tickets Braga vs Nottingham Forest (8pm) Estadio Municipal (Braga) Tickets Thu Jan 29 Aston Villa vs Red Bull Salzburg (8pm) Villa Park (Birmingham) Tickets Celtic vs Utrecht (8pm) Celtic Park (Glasgow) Tickets Porto vs Rangers (8pm) Estadio do Dragao (Porto) Tickets Basel vs Viktoria Plzen (8pm / 9pm) St. Jakob-Park (Basel) Tickets Midtjylland vs Dinamo Zagreb (8pm / 9pm) MCH Arena (Herning) Tickets Red Star Belgrade vs Celta Vigo (8pm / 9pm) Red Star Stadium (Belgrade) Tickets FCSB vs Fenerbahce (8pm / 10pm) Arena Naționala (Bucharest) Tickets Go Ahead Eagles vs Braga (8pm / 9pm) De Adelaarshorst (Deventer) Tickets Genk vs Malmo (8pm / 9pm) Cegeka Arena (Genk) Tickets Lille vs SC Freiburg (8pm / 9pm) Stade Pierre-Mauroy (Villeneuve-d'Ascq) Tickets Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Bologna (8pm / 9pm) TSC Arena (Backa Topola) Tickets Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros (8pm) City Ground (Nottingham) Tickets Lyon vs PAOK (8pm / 9pm) Parc Olympique Lyonnais (Decines) Tickets Panathinaikos vs Roma (8pm / 10pm) Olympic Stadium (Athens) Tickets Ludogorets Razgrad vs Nice (8pm / 10pm) Huvepharma Arena (Razgrad) Tickets Real Betis vs Feyenoord (8pm / 9pm) La Cartuja (Seville) Tickets Sturm Graz vs Brann (8pm / 9pm) Liebenauer Stadium (Graz) Tickets VfB Stuttgart vs Young Boys (8pm / 9pm) MHPArena (Stuttgart) Tickets

What to expect from the Europa League Matchdays 7 & 8?

With plenty at stake, it means we are guaranteed some cracking encounters during Matchdays 7 & 8, which are taking place later this month (January 22 & 29).

Fenerbahce vs Aston Villa & Roma vs Stuttgart are just two of the upcoming matches that jump off the fixture list, but there are many other standout ties.

The Europa League has grown greatly in significance over recent seasons. UEFA has done a great job of raising the profile of Europe's second most prestigious competition and making it a more absorbing competition for football fans. As well as offering clubs the opportunity to win major silverware, it also now provides an automatic route into next season’s Champions League campaign.

Getting your hands on Premier League (and other high-profile European leagues) match tickets can prove to be a tough ask these days, so the Europa League also offers fans further opportunities to see their beloved sides in action.

The UEFA Europa League has also provided a platform for emerging teams to gain European exposure and for smaller clubs to achieve prestigious international victories. The 2025/26 edition is no exception, with the competition bringing together diverse teams from across the continent in what promises to be another epic season.

What is the UEFA Europa League 2025/26 schedule?

The qualifying rounds for this season’s Europa League kicked off way back in mid-June. So the complete competition lasts almost twelve months, with the final taking place at the Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul in May. This is the remaining round dates:

Jan 22: League Phase (Matchday 7)

Jan 29: League Phase (Matchday 8)

February 19: Knockout phase play-offs (1st leg)

February 26: Knockout phase play-offs (2nd leg)

March 12: Round of 16 (1st leg)

March 19: Round of 16 (2nd leg)

April 9: Quarter-finals (1st leg)

April 16: Quarter-finals (2nd leg)

April 30: Semi-finals (1st leg)

May 7: Semi-finals (2nd leg)

May 20: Final

How to buy UEFA Europa League match tickets

Aside from the UEFA Europa League final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League matches directly through UEFA itself. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in the current edition. You must visit the individual club sites for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. In some cases, you will need to sign up as a club member to be able to secure your tickets.

Demand often exceeds available allocation, so in addition, fans can purchase Europa League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

How much are UEFA Europa League match tickets?

The price for UEFA Europa League tickets can vary due to multiple factors, including the round of the fixture, the clubs involved, and where the match is played. For example, a quarter-final that features Aston Villa at Villa Park is likely to be priced higher than a league phase game at Go Ahead Eagles’ home ground of ‘De Adelaarshorst’.

Prices for UEFA Europa League tickets are typically set by clubs at the start of a European campaign, ahead of the first matches. Depending on how far a team progresses and who their opponents are, prices may increase for future fixtures.

Keep tabs on the various clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability and prices. Europa League match tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from £34 upwards.

UEFA Europa League 2025/26: What to watch

Here is a pick of the matches taking place during the final two Matchdays of the league phase of this season’s Europa League:

Fenerbahce vs Aston Villa

Thu Jan 22 – Şukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul

Aston Villa are almost over the line in terms of securing a top-8 spot, having pocketed 15 points from their opening six league phase starts, but they can expect a feisty and fervent crowd when they take to the pitch in Istanbul. Fenerbahce are just off the pace regarding clinching a bye to the Round of 16 stage of the knockouts and will be going all out to seal victory in their final home league encounter.

The Turkish team has recovered well after failing to qualify for the Champions League and losing their Europa League opener against Dinamo Zagreb in the Croatian capital. Domenico Tedesco’s men remain unbeaten on home turf in Europe this season, as well as being undefeated in their last five games in total in the competition. The teams are meeting for the first time since the 1977/78 edition of the UEFA Cup. Villa were 6-0 aggregate victors on that occasion, winning 4-0 at home and 2-0 away. They’ll be expecting a tougher test this time around, though.

Roma vs VfB Stuttgart

Thu Jan 22 – Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The nerves will be jangling at the Stadio Olimpico ahead of this crucial Matchday 7 encounter. Both sides currently reside in 9th (Stuttgart) and 10th (Roma) spots respectively in the Europa League standings, so a victory for either should propel them into the top-8 section, with one game left to go before the knockouts. Roma and Stuttgart are both on three-game winning streaks in the competition, so something has to give in the Italian capital.

Roma have been one of the standout performers in the Europa League in recent seasons. As well as being runners-up in 2023, they reached the semi-finals in both 2021 and 2024. I Giallorossi also lifted the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy aloft under Jose Mourinho’s guidance in 2022. VfB Stuttgart returned to European action last season after a 10-year absence, but failed to progress from the league phase of the Champions League.

Lille vs SC Freiburg

Thu Jan 29 – Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq

Prior to the start of Matchday 7, Freiburg were one of only two sides in the Europa League who remained unbeaten. They also held the second-best defensive record, conceding just 3 goals during the opening six Matchdays of the league phase. The Breisgau-Brasilianers are currently led by Julian Schuster. It's a first managerial post for the former Freiburg legend, who played 200+ games for the club.

It's been an inconsistent campaign for Lille, who had qualified for the knockout stages of European competitions for four consecutive seasons before this one. Despite an impressive start to the league phase, which included a win over Roma in Italy, they have lost three of their last four Europa League fixtures. Depending on the result from their Matchday 7 tie, the French side may have an outside chance of making the top-8 or they could be left fighting for their European survival.