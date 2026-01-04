How to watch today's Lazio vs SSC Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Italian champions Napoli continue their Serie A defence into 2026. Here is where to find English language live streams of the game as GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Lazio vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Lazio and SSC Napoli will kick-off at 4 Jan 2026, 11:30.

For Lazio, centre-back Samuel Gigot is recovering from ankle surgery and is expected to return on January 31. Additionally, defensive midfielder Nicolò Rovella is out due to inflammation of the pubic bone, with a projected return date of January 15.

Team news & squads

Napoli, meanwhile, currently have three players dealing with injuries. Attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is out with a hamstring muscle injury and is expected to return on March 1. Central midfielder Frank Anguissa is also sidelined due to a hamstring injury, with a projected return date of February 16. Additionally, defensive midfielder Billy Gilmour is recovering from pubalgia and is expected back on January 15.

Lazio is expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation. Ivan Provedel will retain his place in goal, supported by a backline likely featuring Adam Marusic at right-back, who is expected to start despite Manuel Lazzari’s return to fitness, alongside centre-backs Mario Gila and Alessio Romagnoli, with Luca Pellegrini continuing at left-back in the absence of Nuno Tavares.

The midfield will see a reshuffle as Matias Vecino serves a suspension following his red card against Udinese. His place will almost certainly be taken by Matteo Guendouzi, who returns fresh from serving his own ban. Guendouzi is expected to partner with Danilo Cataldi and Reda Belahyane, the latter retaining his spot due to the ongoing injury to Nicolò Rovella and AFCON absences. Up front, captain Mattia Zaccagni will operate on the left wing, while Matteo Cancellieri is set to start on the right to cover for the injured Gustav Isaksen. In the centre of the attack, Taty Castellanos is tipped to replace Tijjani Noslin, returning to the starting eleven for this high-stakes fixture.

In Napoli's 2-0 victory over Cremonese, Rasmus Højlund was the standout performer, scoring a brace to secure the win, and he is expected to lead the line again, keeping Romelu Lukaku on the bench or out of the squad. Goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić is set to continue between the posts in the absence of Alex Meret, marshalling a backline anchored by captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, and veteran Juan Jesus.

The midfield will likely feature Stanislav Lobotka and Scott McTominay, who provided defensive stability and attacking threat respectively against Cremonese. With Frank Anguissa and Billy Gilmour ruled out through injury until mid-January and February, Eljif Elmas is expected to retain his starting role to provide creativity, especially with Kevin De Bruyne sidelined long-term. A key doubt for manager Antonio Conte is Matteo Politano, who was forced off with an injury late in the Cremonese game; if he is unavailable, Cyril Ngonge or Pasquale Mazzocchi could step in on the right flank, while David Neres operates on the left.

Form

Lazio enters the new year looking to turn a series of hard-fought draws into wins, having taken six points from their last five Serie A matches with a record of one win, three draws, and one loss. The Biancocelesti have struggled for consistency in front of goal, scoring just three times in this run while remaining defensively relatively solid, conceding only three.

Their most recent outing on December 27 ended in a dramatic 1–1 draw away at Udinese; Matias Vecino gave Lazio the lead in the 80th minute before being sent off, and the team conceded a controversial equalizer deep into stoppage time. Prior to that, they were held to a frustrating 0–0 stalemate at home against Cremonese on December 20, failing to break down a resilient defense.

Earlier in the month, Lazio secured their only victory in this sequence with a narrow 1–0 win away at Parma on December 13, courtesy of a late strike from Tijjani . This followed a 1–1 home draw against Bologna on December 7, where Gustav Isaksen’s first-half goal was cancelled out shortly after. The run began with a tough 1–0 defeat away to AC Milan on November 29, marking a period defined by tight margins and a lack of clinical finishing.

Napoli approaches the January 4 showdown in formidable Serie A form, having won four of their last five league matches to collect 12 points from a possible 15. The Partenopei capped off 2025 on a high note with a commanding 2–0 victory away at Cremonese on December 28, where Rasmus Højlund’s brace underscored their attacking potency.

This victory marked a strong recovery from a surprising 1–0 slip-up against Udinese on December 14, their only league defeat in this sequence. Prior to that loss, Napoli had been on a relentless run, securing impressive victories against top-tier opposition: they edged out rivals Juventus 2–1 at home on December 7 and claimed a gritty 1–0 win away at league leaders Roma on November 30. The streak began with a convincing 3–1 triumph over Atalanta on November 22.

In addition to their strong league momentum, the team will be buoyed by their recent silverware, having lifted the Supercoppa Italiana in Saudi Arabia just before Christmas with wins over AC Milan and Bologna. With eight goals scored and only three conceded in their last five Serie A outings, Antonio Conte’s side looks sharp and defensively resilient heading into the clash with Lazio.

Head-to-Head Record

Heading into the first meeting of the 2025/26 season, the recent head-to-head record heavily favors Lazio, who are unbeaten in their last five encounters with Napoli. The Biancocelesti have secured three wins and two draws in this period, proving to be a thorn in Napoli's side both home and away.

Their most recent clash on February 15, 2025, ended in a thrilling 2–2 draw at the Stadio Olimpico. Prior to that, Lazio enjoyed a dominant spell in late 2024, winning back-to-back games in the space of three days: a 1–0 Serie A victory in Naples on December 8, 2024, and a convincing 3–1 Coppa Italia triumph at home on December 5, 2024. The sequence also includes a goalless draw in Rome in January 2024 and a memorable 2–1 away win for Lazio in September 2023, meaning Napoli has not beaten Lazio in competitive play for over two years.

Standings

Napoli finds themselves right in the thick of the Scudetto battle, sitting in 3rd place with 34 points from 16 matches. They are just two points behind league leaders Inter Milan (36 points) and one point adrift of AC Milan in second. Having won 11 of their 16 games, the Partenopei have a game in hand over several rivals and boast a solid goal difference of +11. A win against Lazio would be crucial to keeping pace with the Milan clubs and potentially seizing the top spot depending on other results.Lazio faces a much more precarious situation, currently languishing in 8th place with 24 points after 17 matches. The team has struggled to turn draws into wins, with a balanced but uninspiring record of six wins, six draws, and five losses. They sit 12 points off the summit and are currently outside the immediate European qualification spots, trailing 6th-placed Como by three points. For the Biancocelesti, this match is vital to bridge the gap to the upper echelon of the table and avoid slipping further into mid-table mediocrity.