Conference League
team-logoLausanne
Stade de la Tuiliere
team-logoFiorentina
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Lausanne vs Fiorentina Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Lausanne and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lausannehosts Fiorentinain the UEFA Conference League knockout playoff at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise on Thursday as the Swiss Super League mid-table side challenges the Italian Serie A contenders.

Lausanne has registered three back-to-back draws while Fiorentina brings technical flair and European experience, typically dominating possession in knockout stages.   

USAParamount+, Vix
United KingdomTNT Sports
CanadaFubo, DAZN
AustraliaStan Sport
South AfricaSuperSport, DStv
IndiaSony LIV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lausanne vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Conference League - Conference League
Stade de la Tuiliere

Team news & squads

Lausanne vs Fiorentina lineups

4-3-1-2

Formation

3-5-2

25
K. Letica
14
K. Mouanga
71
K. Sow
93
S. Fofana
2
B. Soppy
27
B. Lekoueiry
8
J. Roche
11
N. Butler-Oyedeji
38
G. Sigua
9
T. Bair
22
E. Kana-Biyik
30
T. Martinelli
18
P. Mari
26
M. Viti
5
M. Pongracic
60
E. Kouadio
14
H. Nicolussi Caviglia
99
C. Kouame
24
A. Richardson
7
S. Sohm
9
E. Dzeko
91
R. Piccoli

3-5-2

Lausanne team news

Brandon Soppy and Beyatt Lekoueiry are cleared to feature in this Conference League tie following their red cards in the last game in a different competition.

Attacking options are slightly reduced, however, as Gaoussou Diakite has departed to link up with Mali for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Fiorentina team news

There could be opportunities for squad players such as Amir Richardson.

The head coach has a largely healthy group to choose from, although Cher Ndour is unavailable through suspension. Robin Gosens has suffered a relapse in his recovery from a thigh issue, and both Jacopo Fazzini and Tariq Lamptey remain sidelined with ankle and knee problems, respectively.

