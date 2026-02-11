Aston Villa will look to reignite their push for a Premier League top-four finish when they welcome struggling Brighton & Hove Albion to Villa Park.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Aston Villa vs Brighton, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Aston Villa vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

Aston Villa and Brighton will kick off on 11 Feb 2026 at 19:30 GMT and 14:30 EST.

Match Preview

Aston Villa head into their midweek clash winless in their last two Premier League outings— home defeat to Brentford followed by a draw at Bournemouth—which has stalled their momentum and hurt their top-four aspirations.

Nevertheless, Unai Emery's side remain firmly in the mix, holding third place and a victory over Brighton could see them draw level on points with second-placed Manchester City, if the Citizens slip up against Fulham in their simultaneous fixture.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, Brighton's struggles deepened as they extended their Premier League winless run to five matches with a home defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Seagulls currently sit in 14th place, five points above the relegation zone.

Still, a victory over Villa would provide vital breathing room and help ease any growing mid-table anxiety amid their recent poor form, and pressure on manager Fabian Hürzeler.

Injuries, key stats

Aston Villa are set to be without Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, Alysson and Andres Garcia due to injuries.

Brighton, on the other hand, will be without Stefanos Tzimas, Adam Webster, Solly March, Mats Wieffer, Yasin Ayari and Jan Paul van Hecke because of injuries.

Getty Images

Villa are enjoying a strong four-match unbeaten run against Brighton in recent Premier League encounters, having secured three wins and one draw in their last four meetings.

This historical edge at home and overall dominance, where Villa have won seven of the last nine league clashes (one draw, one defeat), gives Emery's side plenty of confidence heading into their latest clash at Villa Park.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

