Cristiano Ronaldo is back in business for Al Nassr, and that spells trouble for visiting minnows Arkadag.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Al Nassr FC vs Arkadag as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Al Nassr FC vs Arkadag kick-off time

Al Nassr FC vs Arkadag will kick off on 18 Feb 2026 at 18:15 GMT.

Match preview

FK Arkadag can lay claim to the staggering record of never having dropped a single league point in their history. Since they were founded in April 2023, they have won all 82 league matches. A visit to Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League, however, represents a significant step-up in terms of quality.

In this season's AFC Champions League Two, the Turkmenistani outfit won one, drew four and lost one of their group stage matches, earning them a round of 16 meeting against the star-studded Al Nassr, who won the first leg 1-0 in Turkmenistan without Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward is back in the fold after boycotting his side's matches.

Key stats

Al Nassr are in red-hot form with eight wins on the bounce across all competitions since a 3-1 defeat to Al Hilal.

Joao Felix has 13 goals and seven assists in 21 Saudi Pro League appearances this term.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ALN Last match ARK 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Arkadag 0 - 1 Al Nassr FC 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

