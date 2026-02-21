The 2026 MLS season opens at TQL Stadium as FC Cincinnati looks to extend its superb H2H record against a new-look Atlanta United side

Here is where to find English-language live streams of FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United will kick off on 21 Feb 2026 at 17:45 EST.

Match preview & major talking points

Cincinnati is fresh off an impressive 2025, where they finished second in the East. Atlanta finished 14th and will want rapid improvement.

Evander is the kingpin for Cincinnati

Following a high-profile move from Portland, Brazilian star Evander has become the creative fulcrum of Pat Noonan's Cincinnati side. He notched 32 direct goal involvements (18G,14A) in 2025 and will operate alongside striker Kévin Denkey.

Atlanta looks to the legendary Martino

Iconic Argentinian manager Tata Martino has returned to Atlanta, a team he coached to MLS Cup glory in 2018. His first job will be to improve a defence that leaked 63 goals last season.

Cincinnati look primed to redress recent poor H2H

Despite Cincinnati’s recent success, it has struggled at home against Atlanta. The 5-Stripes have only lost once in their seven all-time visits to TQL Stadium. Now looks like a good time for them to reverse that trend, especially with a resounding recent CONCACAF Champions Cup win against Universidad O&M under their belts.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Noonan Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Martino

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

