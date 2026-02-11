Having grabbed a first-leg advantage, Club America will look to protect their narrow aggregate lead and advance to the next round by avoiding defeat against CD Olimpia in Mexico City.
Here is where to find English-language live streams of CF America vs CD Olimpia, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
|USA
|Fubo USA
|Canada
|Fubo Canada
|India
|FanCode
CF America vs CD Olimpia kick-off time
CF America and CD Olimpia will kick off on 12 Feb 2026 at 01:00 GMT and 20:00 EST.
Match Preview
Club America enter the second leg on a three-match winning streak, highlighted by their 2-1 first-leg triumph over CD Olimpia in Tegucigalpa—thanks to goals from Víctor Dávila and a late Ramón Juárez winner—putting the Mexican giants firmly in control of the CONCACAF Champions Cup tie.
America will secure progression to the Round of 16 by avoiding defeat in front of their passionate supporters at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.
CD Olimpia snapped their three-match winless run with a victory over Lobos UPNFM in their most recent game, following their loss to Club America in the first leg and two consecutive domestic draws before that.
The Honduran side must win in Mexico City to force extra time or advance via the away goals rule
Injuries, key stats
Both teams have no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of their crucial second-leg clash.
Club America hold the edge in their head-to-head record against CD Olimpia, having won two of their three previous meetings in the CONCACAF Champions Cup (with Olimpia securing one victory and no draws).
This includes the recent 2-1 first-leg win in Tegucigalpa.
Overall, America have scored four goals to Olimpia's three across these encounters, giving the Mexican side a strong historical advantage ahead of the decisive second leg.
Team news & squads
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Standings
