How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored for France? Les Bleus star's full World Cup, Euro and international friendly record

Kylian Mbappe is arguably one of the greatest footballers in modern-day football in terms of goalscoring.

Possessing tremendous pace and trickery on the ball, the Paris Saint-Germain star is well on his way to becoming one of France's greatest ever players.

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For the national team, Mbappe scored his first goal back in 2017 against the Netherlands and then at the age of 19, he became the second-youngest player behind Pele to score in a World Cup final when he netted in the 65th minute against Croatia to win the coveted trophy in 2018.

Just how many strikes does the Frenchman have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?

Mbappe's total France goals

Competition Games Goals World Cup 16 16 Euro 9 1 World Cup qualification 16 11 Euro qualification 13 12 UEFA Nations League 21 9 International friendlies 25 11 100 60

How many goals has Mbappe scored at the World Cup?

Edition Games Goals 2018 World Cup 7 4 2022 World Cup 7 8 2026 World Cup 2 4 16 16

Mbappe's Euro Championships record

Edition Games Goals Euro 2020 4 0 Euro 2024 5 1 9 1

World Cup qualification goals

Edition Goals 2018 World Cup qualifiers 1 2022 World Cup qualifiers 5 2026 World Cup qualifiers 5 11

Mbappe's friendly goals for France

Games Goals 25 11

Mbappe's France hat-tricks

Match Goals Competition Date France 8-0 Kazakhstan 4 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier November 13, 2021 France 3-3 Argentina 3 2022 FIFA World Cup December 18, 2022 France 14-0 Gibraltar 0 Euro 2024 qualifiers November 18, 2023

Mbappe's favourite opponents