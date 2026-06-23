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Kylian Mbappe France World Cup 2018Getty Images
Mudeet Arora

How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored for France? Les Bleus star's full World Cup, Euro and international friendly record

K. Mbappe
France
Top scorers
World Cup
European Championship

The Frenchman has been banging in the goals for his country ever since opening his account in 2017

Kylian Mbappe is arguably one of the greatest footballers in modern-day football in terms of goalscoring.

Possessing tremendous pace and trickery on the ball, the Paris Saint-Germain star is well on his way to becoming one of France's greatest ever players.

For the national team, Mbappe scored his first goal back in 2017 against the Netherlands and then at the age of 19, he became the second-youngest player behind Pele to score in a World Cup final when he netted in the 65th minute against Croatia to win the coveted trophy in 2018.

Just how many strikes does the Frenchman have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?

Mbappe's total France goals

CompetitionGamesGoals
World Cup1616
Euro91
World Cup qualification1611
Euro qualification1312
UEFA Nations League219
International friendlies2511

 

10060

How many goals has Mbappe scored at the World Cup?

EditionGamesGoals
2018 World Cup74
2022 World Cup78
2026 World Cup24

 

1616

Mbappe's Euro Championships record

EditionGamesGoals
Euro 202040
Euro 202451

 

91

World Cup qualification goals

EditionGoals
2018 World Cup qualifiers1
2022 World Cup qualifiers5
2026 World Cup qualifiers5

 

11

Mbappe's friendly goals for France

GamesGoals
2511

Mbappe's France hat-tricks

MatchGoalsCompetitionDate
France 8-0 Kazakhstan42022 FIFA World Cup qualifierNovember 13, 2021
France 3-3 Argentina32022 FIFA World Cup December 18, 2022
France 14-0 Gibraltar0Euro 2024 qualifiersNovember 18, 2023

Mbappe's favourite opponents

TeamGoals
Netherlands6
Argentina5
Kazakhstan4
Gibraltar4
Ukraine4
Iceland3
Poland3
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