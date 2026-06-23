How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored for France? Les Bleus star's full World Cup, Euro and international friendly record

Kylian Mbappe is arguably one of the greatest footballers in modern-day football in terms of goalscoring.
Possessing tremendous pace and trickery on the ball, the Paris Saint-Germain star is well on his way to becoming one of France's greatest ever players.
- The Betfred sign-up offers allow new users to claim a huge welcome bonus to use on sports and casino
For the national team, Mbappe scored his first goal back in 2017 against the Netherlands and then at the age of 19, he became the second-youngest player behind Pele to score in a World Cup final when he netted in the 65th minute against Croatia to win the coveted trophy in 2018.
Just how many strikes does the Frenchman have to his name, though, and in which competitions did he find the net the most often?
Mbappe's total France goals
|Competition
|Games
|Goals
|World Cup
|16
|16
|Euro
|9
|1
|World Cup qualification
|16
|11
|Euro qualification
|13
|12
|UEFA Nations League
|21
|9
|International friendlies
|25
|11
|100
|60
How many goals has Mbappe scored at the World Cup?
|Edition
|Games
|Goals
|2018 World Cup
|7
|4
|2022 World Cup
|7
|8
|2026 World Cup
|2
|4
|16
|16
Mbappe's Euro Championships record
|Edition
|Games
|Goals
|Euro 2020
|4
|0
|Euro 2024
|5
|1
|9
|1
World Cup qualification goals
|Edition
|Goals
|2018 World Cup qualifiers
|1
|2022 World Cup qualifiers
|5
|2026 World Cup qualifiers
|5
|11
Mbappe's friendly goals for France
|Games
|Goals
|25
|11
Mbappe's France hat-tricks
|Match
|Goals
|Competition
|Date
|France 8-0 Kazakhstan
|4
|2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier
|November 13, 2021
|France 3-3 Argentina
|3
|2022 FIFA World Cup
|December 18, 2022
|France 14-0 Gibraltar
|0
|Euro 2024 qualifiers
|November 18, 2023
Mbappe's favourite opponents
|Team
|Goals
|Netherlands
|6
|Argentina
|5
|Kazakhstan
|4
|Gibraltar
|4
|Ukraine
|4
|Iceland
|3
|Poland
|3