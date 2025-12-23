This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Carabao Cup Trophy

Carabao Cup 2025-26: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

Complete guide to the 2025-26 Carabao Cup, including details of every draw, round and information on how to watch live.

The Carabao Cup - also known as the EFL Cup or the League Cup - is in its 65th season in 2025-26, with plenty at stake for the participating clubs.

As well as prize money, prestige and the glory of writing their name into the history books, the triumphant team will also qualify for the playoff round of the following season's Europa Conference League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2025-26 Carabao Cup, including draw information, fixtures, results and more.

Carabao Cup 2025-26 semi-final draw, fixtures & results

The semi-finals of the 2025-26 Carabao Cup will be played on January 12, 2026 and February 2, 2026. The draw took place on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

First leg

DateFixtureTV channel
Jan 12Chelsea vs ArsenalParamount+ / Sky Sports
Jan 12Newcastle United vs Manchester CityParamount+ / Sky Sports

Second leg

DateFixtureTV channel
Feb 2Arsenal vs ChelseaParamount+ / Sky Sports
Feb 2Manchester City vs Newcastle UnitedParamount+ / Sky Sports

Carabao Cup 2025-26 quarter-final draw, fixtures & results

The draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals was made on Wednesday October 29, 2025, following the conclusion of the round of 16.

DateFixtureTV channel
Dec 16Cardiff City 1-3 ChelseaParamount+ / Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football
Dec 17Manchester City 2-0 BrentfordParamount+ / Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
Dec 17Newcastle United 2-1 FulhamParamount+ / Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, ITV1, ITVX
Dec 23Arsenal 1-1 (8-7P) Crystal PalaceParamount+ / Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, ITV1, ITVX

Carabao Cup 2025-26 fourth round draw, fixtures & results

The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup took place on Wednesday September 24, 2025 at approximately 10pm BST (5pm ET).

The round featured a total of 16 teams.

DateFixtureTV channel
Oct 28Grimsby Town 0-5 BrentfordParamount+ / Sky Sports+
Oct 28Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 (4-5P) FulhamParamount+ / Sky Sports+
Oct 28Wrexham 1-2 Cardiff CityParamount+ / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football / ITV1 / ITVX
Oct 29Arsenal 2-0 BrightonParamount+ / Sky Sports+
Oct 29Liverpool 0-3 Crystal PalaceParamount+ / Sky Sports Premier League
Oct 29Swansea 1-3 Manchester CityParamount+ / Sky Sports+
Oct 29Wolves 3-4 ChelseaParamount+ / Sky Sports+
Oct 29Newcastle United 2-0 TottenhamParamount+ / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HDR / ITV1 / ITVX

Carabao Cup 2025-26 third round draw, fixtures & results

The draw for the third round of the 2025-26 Carabao Cup took place live on Sky Sports and Paramount+ following the conclusion of Manchester United's second-round tie against Grimsby Town. Here, the 23 winners from the second round are joined by the remaining nine Premier League teams.

DateFixtureTV channel
Sep 16Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Grimsby TownSky Sports / Paramount+
Sep 16Brentford 1-1 (4-2P) Aston VillaSky Sports / Paramount+
Sep 16Crystal Palace 1-1 (4-2P) MillwallSky Sports / Paramount+
Sep 17Swansea 3-2 Nottingham ForestSky Sports / Paramount+
Sep 23Barnsley 0-6 BrightonSky Sports / Paramount+
Sep 23Burnley 1-2 Cardiff CitySky Sports / Paramount+
Sep 23Fulham 1-0 Cambridge UnitedSky Sports / Paramount+
Sep 23Lincoln City 1-2 ChelseaSky Sports / Paramount+
Sep 23Wigan Athletic 0-2 Wycombe WanderersSky Sports / Paramount+
Sep 23Wolves 2-0 EvertonSky Sports / Paramount+
Sep 23Wrexham 2-0 ReadingSky Sports / Paramount+
Sep 23Liverpool 2-1 SouthamptonSky Sports / ITV1 / ITVX / STV / STV Player / Paramount+
Sep 24Huddersfield Town 0-2 Manchester CitySky Sports / Paramount+
Sep 24Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 DoncasterSky Sports / Paramount+
Sep 24Newcastle United 4-1 Bradford CitySky Sports / Paramount+
Sep 24Port Vale 0-2 ArsenalSky Sports / Paramount+

Carabao Cup 2025-26 second round draw, fixtures & results

Northern section

DateFixtureTV channel
Aug 26Accrington Stanley 0-2 Doncaster RoversSky Sports
Aug 26Barnsley 2-1 Rotherham UnitedSky Sports
Aug 26Birmingham 0-1 Port ValeSky Sports
Aug 26Burnley 2-1 Derby CountySky Sports
Aug 26Burton Albion 0-1 Lincoln CitySky Sports
Aug 26Preston 2-3 WrexhamSky Sports
Aug 26Stoke City 0-3 Bradford CitySky Sports
Aug 26Sunderland 1-1 Huddersfield (5-6P)Sky Sports
Aug 26Wigan 1-0 Stockport CountySky Sports
Aug 26Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Leeds United (3-0P)Sky Sports
Aug 27Everton 2-0 Mansfield Sky Sports+ / Paramount+
Aug 27Grimsby 2-2 Manchester United (12-11P) Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event / ITV1 / ITVX / Paramount+

Southern section

DateFixtureTV channel
Aug 26Reading 2-1 WimbledonSky Sports
Aug 26Cambridge United 3-1 Charlton AthleticSky Sports
Aug 26Wolves 3-2 West HamSky Sports
Aug 26Bournemouth 0-2 BrentfordSky Sports
Aug 26Bromley 1-1 Wycombe (4-5P)Sky Sports
Aug 26Cardiff City 3-0 Cheltenham TownSky Sports
Aug 26Millwall 2-1 Coventry CitySky Sports
Aug 26Norwich 0-3 SouthamptonSky Sports
Aug 26Swansea City 1-1 Plymouth (5-3P)Sky Sports
Aug 27Fulham 2-0 Bristol City Sky Sports+ / Paramount+
Aug 27Oxford United 0-6 Brighton Sky Sports+ / Paramount+

Carabao Cup 2025-26 first round draw, fixtures & results

Northern section

DateFixtureTV channel
Aug 12Accrington Stanley 2-1 Peterborough UnitedSky Sports+
Aug 12Barrow 0-1 Preston North EndSky Sports+
Aug 12Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Bradford CitySky Sports+
Aug 12Blackpool 0-1 Port ValeSky Sports+
Aug 12Chesterfield 0-2 Mansfield TownSky Sports+
Aug 12Grimsby Town 3-1 Shrewsbury TownSky Sports+
Aug 12Harrogate Town 1-3 Lincoln CitySky Sports+
Aug 12Middlesbrough 0-4 Doncaster RoversSky Sports+
Aug 12Salford City 0-0 (2-3P) Rotherham UnitedSky Sports+
Aug 12Stockport County 3-1 Crewe AlexandraSky Sports+
Aug 12Stoke City 0-0 (4-3P) WalsallSky Sports+
Aug 12Tranmere Rovers P-P Burton AlbionSky Sports+
Aug 12West Brom 1-1 (2-3P) Derby CountyParamount+ / Sky Sports+
Aug 12Wigan Athletic 1-0 Notts CountySky Sports+
Aug 12Wrexham 3-3 (5-3P) Hull CityParamount+ / Sky Sports+
Aug 13Bolton Wanderers 3-3 (2-4) Sheffield WednesdaySky Sports+
Aug 13Barnsley 2-2(5-4) Fleetwood TownSky Sports+
Aug 13Huddersfield Town 2-2 (3-2) Leicester CityParamount+ / Sky Sports+
Aug 13Birmingham City 2-1 Sheffield UnitedCBS Sports Golazo / Paramount+ / Sky Sports Football / ITV4 / ITVX

Southern section

DateFixtureTV channel
Aug 12Newport County 0-1 MillwallSky Sports+
Aug 12Bristol City 2-0 MK DonsSky Sports+
Aug 12Bristol Rovers 0-2 Cambridge UnitedSky Sports+
Aug 12Bromley 1-1 (5-4P) Ipswich TownCBS Sports / Paramount+ / Sky Sports Football
Aug 12Cardiff City 2-1 Swindon TownSky Sports+
Aug 12Charlton Athletic 3-1 StevenageSky Sports+
Aug 12Coventry City 1-0 Luton TownSky Sports+
Aug 12Gillingham 1-1 (2-4P) WimbledonSky Sports+
Aug 12Leyton Orient 0-1 Wycombe WanderersSky Sports+
Aug 12Northampton Town 0-1 SouthamptonParamount+ / Sky Sports+
Aug 12Oxford United 1-0 Colchester UnitedSky Sports+
Aug 12Plymouth Argyle 3-2 QPRSky Sports+
Aug 12Portsmouth 1-2 ReadingSky Sports+
Aug 12Swansea City 3-1 Crawley TownSky Sports+
Aug 12Watford 1-2 Norwich CityCBS Sports Golazo / Paramount+ / Sky Sports+
Aug 13Cheltenham Town 2-0 Exeter CitySky Sports+

Carabao Cup 2025-26 preliminary round draw, fixtures & results

Northern section

DateFixtureTV channel
Aug 5Accrington Stanley 3-1 Oldham AthleticSky Sports+

Southern section

DateFixtureTV channel
Jul 29Barnet 2-2 (2-4P) Newport CountySky Sports+

Where to watch the Carabao Cup: TV channels & streaming

In the UK, a selection of Carabao Cup games are available to watch live on Sky Sports, with games also being streamed live on Sky Sports+.

In the U.S., the Carabao Cup is shown live on CBS, CBS Golazo and Paramount+.

Carabao Cup 2025-26 schedule & dates

The general schedule for the 2025-26 Carabao Cup can be found below.

RoundDate starting
Preliminary roundAugust 4, 2025
First roundAugust 11, 2025
Second roundAugust 25, 2025
Third roundSeptember 15 & September 22, 2025
Fourth roundOctober 27, 2025
Quarter-finalsDecember 15, 2025
Semi-finalsJanuary 12, 2025 & February 2, 2026
FinalMarch 25, 2026

Who won the last Carabao Cup?

Newcastle United are the defending champions of the Carabao Cup, having won the 2024-25 edition - the first triumph for the club in the competition.

The Magpies lifted the trophy after they defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley. Dan Burn opened the scoring for the Premier League outfit, with Alexander Isak doubling their lead in the second half. Federico Chiesa scored a late consolation goal for the Reds, but it was too little, too late.

Newcastle had a difficult run to the final, entering at the second-round stage, one round earlier than Liverpool. Nevertheless, they defeated Nottingham Forest, AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea and Brentford before seeing off Arsenal in the semi-final.

