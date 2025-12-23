Carabao Cup 2025-26: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

The Carabao Cup - also known as the EFL Cup or the League Cup - is in its 65th season in 2025-26, with plenty at stake for the participating clubs.

As well as prize money, prestige and the glory of writing their name into the history books, the triumphant team will also qualify for the playoff round of the following season's Europa Conference League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2025-26 Carabao Cup, including draw information, fixtures, results and more.

Carabao Cup 2025-26 semi-final draw, fixtures & results

The semi-finals of the 2025-26 Carabao Cup will be played on January 12, 2026 and February 2, 2026. The draw took place on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

First leg

Date Fixture TV channel Jan 12 Chelsea vs Arsenal Paramount+ / Sky Sports Jan 12 Newcastle United vs Manchester City Paramount+ / Sky Sports

Second leg

Date Fixture TV channel Feb 2 Arsenal vs Chelsea Paramount+ / Sky Sports Feb 2 Manchester City vs Newcastle United Paramount+ / Sky Sports

Carabao Cup 2025-26 quarter-final draw, fixtures & results

The draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals was made on Wednesday October 29, 2025, following the conclusion of the round of 16.

Date Fixture TV channel Dec 16 Cardiff City 1-3 Chelsea Paramount+ / Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football Dec 17 Manchester City 2-0 Brentford Paramount+ / Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HDR Dec 17 Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham Paramount+ / Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, ITV1, ITVX Dec 23 Arsenal 1-1 (8-7P) Crystal Palace Paramount+ / Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, ITV1, ITVX

Carabao Cup 2025-26 fourth round draw, fixtures & results

The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup took place on Wednesday September 24, 2025 at approximately 10pm BST (5pm ET).

The round featured a total of 16 teams.

Date Fixture TV channel Oct 28 Grimsby Town 0-5 Brentford Paramount+ / Sky Sports+ Oct 28 Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 (4-5P) Fulham Paramount+ / Sky Sports+ Oct 28 Wrexham 1-2 Cardiff City Paramount+ / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football / ITV1 / ITVX Oct 29 Arsenal 2-0 Brighton Paramount+ / Sky Sports+ Oct 29 Liverpool 0-3 Crystal Palace Paramount+ / Sky Sports Premier League Oct 29 Swansea 1-3 Manchester City Paramount+ / Sky Sports+ Oct 29 Wolves 3-4 Chelsea Paramount+ / Sky Sports+ Oct 29 Newcastle United 2-0 Tottenham Paramount+ / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HDR / ITV1 / ITVX

Carabao Cup 2025-26 third round draw, fixtures & results

The draw for the third round of the 2025-26 Carabao Cup took place live on Sky Sports and Paramount+ following the conclusion of Manchester United's second-round tie against Grimsby Town. Here, the 23 winners from the second round are joined by the remaining nine Premier League teams.

Date Fixture TV channel Sep 16 Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Grimsby Town Sky Sports / Paramount+ Sep 16 Brentford 1-1 (4-2P) Aston Villa Sky Sports / Paramount+ Sep 16 Crystal Palace 1-1 (4-2P) Millwall Sky Sports / Paramount+ Sep 17 Swansea 3-2 Nottingham Forest Sky Sports / Paramount+ Sep 23 Barnsley 0-6 Brighton Sky Sports / Paramount+ Sep 23 Burnley 1-2 Cardiff City Sky Sports / Paramount+ Sep 23 Fulham 1-0 Cambridge United Sky Sports / Paramount+ Sep 23 Lincoln City 1-2 Chelsea Sky Sports / Paramount+ Sep 23 Wigan Athletic 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers Sky Sports / Paramount+ Sep 23 Wolves 2-0 Everton Sky Sports / Paramount+ Sep 23 Wrexham 2-0 Reading Sky Sports / Paramount+ Sep 23 Liverpool 2-1 Southampton Sky Sports / ITV1 / ITVX / STV / STV Player / Paramount+ Sep 24 Huddersfield Town 0-2 Manchester City Sky Sports / Paramount+ Sep 24 Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Doncaster Sky Sports / Paramount+ Sep 24 Newcastle United 4-1 Bradford City Sky Sports / Paramount+ Sep 24 Port Vale 0-2 Arsenal Sky Sports / Paramount+

Carabao Cup 2025-26 second round draw, fixtures & results

Northern section

Date Fixture TV channel Aug 26 Accrington Stanley 0-2 Doncaster Rovers Sky Sports Aug 26 Barnsley 2-1 Rotherham United Sky Sports Aug 26 Birmingham 0-1 Port Vale Sky Sports Aug 26 Burnley 2-1 Derby County Sky Sports Aug 26 Burton Albion 0-1 Lincoln City Sky Sports Aug 26 Preston 2-3 Wrexham Sky Sports Aug 26 Stoke City 0-3 Bradford City Sky Sports Aug 26 Sunderland 1-1 Huddersfield (5-6P) Sky Sports Aug 26 Wigan 1-0 Stockport County Sky Sports Aug 26 Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Leeds United (3-0P) Sky Sports Aug 27 Everton 2-0 Mansfield Sky Sports+ / Paramount+ Aug 27 Grimsby 2-2 Manchester United (12-11P) Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event / ITV1 / ITVX / Paramount+

Southern section

Date Fixture TV channel Aug 26 Reading 2-1 Wimbledon Sky Sports Aug 26 Cambridge United 3-1 Charlton Athletic Sky Sports Aug 26 Wolves 3-2 West Ham Sky Sports Aug 26 Bournemouth 0-2 Brentford Sky Sports Aug 26 Bromley 1-1 Wycombe (4-5P) Sky Sports Aug 26 Cardiff City 3-0 Cheltenham Town Sky Sports Aug 26 Millwall 2-1 Coventry City Sky Sports Aug 26 Norwich 0-3 Southampton Sky Sports Aug 26 Swansea City 1-1 Plymouth (5-3P) Sky Sports Aug 27 Fulham 2-0 Bristol City Sky Sports+ / Paramount+ Aug 27 Oxford United 0-6 Brighton Sky Sports+ / Paramount+

Carabao Cup 2025-26 first round draw, fixtures & results

Northern section

Date Fixture TV channel Aug 12 Accrington Stanley 2-1 Peterborough United Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Barrow 0-1 Preston North End Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Bradford City Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Blackpool 0-1 Port Vale Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Chesterfield 0-2 Mansfield Town Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Grimsby Town 3-1 Shrewsbury Town Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Harrogate Town 1-3 Lincoln City Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Middlesbrough 0-4 Doncaster Rovers Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Salford City 0-0 (2-3P) Rotherham United Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Stockport County 3-1 Crewe Alexandra Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Stoke City 0-0 (4-3P) Walsall Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Tranmere Rovers P-P Burton Albion Sky Sports+ Aug 12 West Brom 1-1 (2-3P) Derby County Paramount+ / Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Wigan Athletic 1-0 Notts County Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Wrexham 3-3 (5-3P) Hull City Paramount+ / Sky Sports+ Aug 13 Bolton Wanderers 3-3 (2-4) Sheffield Wednesday Sky Sports+ Aug 13 Barnsley 2-2(5-4) Fleetwood Town Sky Sports+ Aug 13 Huddersfield Town 2-2 (3-2) Leicester City Paramount+ / Sky Sports+ Aug 13 Birmingham City 2-1 Sheffield United CBS Sports Golazo / Paramount+ / Sky Sports Football / ITV4 / ITVX

Southern section

Date Fixture TV channel Aug 12 Newport County 0-1 Millwall Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Bristol City 2-0 MK Dons Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Bristol Rovers 0-2 Cambridge United Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Bromley 1-1 (5-4P) Ipswich Town CBS Sports / Paramount+ / Sky Sports Football Aug 12 Cardiff City 2-1 Swindon Town Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Charlton Athletic 3-1 Stevenage Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Coventry City 1-0 Luton Town Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Gillingham 1-1 (2-4P) Wimbledon Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Leyton Orient 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Northampton Town 0-1 Southampton Paramount+ / Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Oxford United 1-0 Colchester United Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Plymouth Argyle 3-2 QPR Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Portsmouth 1-2 Reading Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Swansea City 3-1 Crawley Town Sky Sports+ Aug 12 Watford 1-2 Norwich City CBS Sports Golazo / Paramount+ / Sky Sports+ Aug 13 Cheltenham Town 2-0 Exeter City Sky Sports+

Carabao Cup 2025-26 preliminary round draw, fixtures & results

Northern section

Date Fixture TV channel Aug 5 Accrington Stanley 3-1 Oldham Athletic Sky Sports+

Southern section

Date Fixture TV channel Jul 29 Barnet 2-2 (2-4P) Newport County Sky Sports+

Where to watch the Carabao Cup: TV channels & streaming

In the UK, a selection of Carabao Cup games are available to watch live on Sky Sports, with games also being streamed live on Sky Sports+.

In the U.S., the Carabao Cup is shown live on CBS, CBS Golazo and Paramount+.

Carabao Cup 2025-26 schedule & dates

The general schedule for the 2025-26 Carabao Cup can be found below.

Round Date starting Preliminary round August 4, 2025 First round August 11, 2025 Second round August 25, 2025 Third round September 15 & September 22, 2025 Fourth round October 27, 2025 Quarter-finals December 15, 2025 Semi-finals January 12, 2025 & February 2, 2026 Final March 25, 2026

Who won the last Carabao Cup?

Newcastle United are the defending champions of the Carabao Cup, having won the 2024-25 edition - the first triumph for the club in the competition.

The Magpies lifted the trophy after they defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley. Dan Burn opened the scoring for the Premier League outfit, with Alexander Isak doubling their lead in the second half. Federico Chiesa scored a late consolation goal for the Reds, but it was too little, too late.

Newcastle had a difficult run to the final, entering at the second-round stage, one round earlier than Liverpool. Nevertheless, they defeated Nottingham Forest, AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea and Brentford before seeing off Arsenal in the semi-final.