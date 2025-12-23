Carabao Cup 2025-26: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

The Carabao Cup - also known as the EFL Cup or the League Cup - is in its 65th season in 2025-26, with plenty at stake for the participating clubs.
As well as prize money, prestige and the glory of writing their name into the history books, the triumphant team will also qualify for the playoff round of the following season's Europa Conference League.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2025-26 Carabao Cup, including draw information, fixtures, results and more.
Carabao Cup 2025-26 semi-final draw, fixtures & results
The semi-finals of the 2025-26 Carabao Cup will be played on January 12, 2026 and February 2, 2026. The draw took place on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.
First leg
|Date
|Fixture
|TV channel
|Jan 12
|Chelsea vs Arsenal
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports
|Jan 12
|Newcastle United vs Manchester City
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports
Second leg
|Date
|Fixture
|TV channel
|Feb 2
|Arsenal vs Chelsea
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports
|Feb 2
|Manchester City vs Newcastle United
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports
Carabao Cup 2025-26 quarter-final draw, fixtures & results
The draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals was made on Wednesday October 29, 2025, following the conclusion of the round of 16.
|Date
|Fixture
|TV channel
|Dec 16
|Cardiff City 1-3 Chelsea
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football
|Dec 17
|Manchester City 2-0 Brentford
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
|Dec 17
|Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, ITV1, ITVX
|Dec 23
|Arsenal 1-1 (8-7P) Crystal Palace
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, ITV1, ITVX
Carabao Cup 2025-26 fourth round draw, fixtures & results
The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup took place on Wednesday September 24, 2025 at approximately 10pm BST (5pm ET).
The round featured a total of 16 teams.
|Date
|Fixture
|TV channel
|Oct 28
|Grimsby Town 0-5 Brentford
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports+
|Oct 28
|Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 (4-5P) Fulham
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports+
|Oct 28
|Wrexham 1-2 Cardiff City
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football / ITV1 / ITVX
|Oct 29
|Arsenal 2-0 Brighton
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports+
|Oct 29
|Liverpool 0-3 Crystal Palace
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports Premier League
|Oct 29
|Swansea 1-3 Manchester City
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports+
|Oct 29
|Wolves 3-4 Chelsea
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports+
|Oct 29
|Newcastle United 2-0 Tottenham
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HDR / ITV1 / ITVX
Carabao Cup 2025-26 third round draw, fixtures & results
The draw for the third round of the 2025-26 Carabao Cup took place live on Sky Sports and Paramount+ following the conclusion of Manchester United's second-round tie against Grimsby Town. Here, the 23 winners from the second round are joined by the remaining nine Premier League teams.
|Date
|Fixture
|TV channel
|Sep 16
|Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Grimsby Town
|Sky Sports / Paramount+
|Sep 16
|Brentford 1-1 (4-2P) Aston Villa
|Sky Sports / Paramount+
|Sep 16
|Crystal Palace 1-1 (4-2P) Millwall
|Sky Sports / Paramount+
|Sep 17
|Swansea 3-2 Nottingham Forest
|Sky Sports / Paramount+
|Sep 23
|Barnsley 0-6 Brighton
|Sky Sports / Paramount+
|Sep 23
|Burnley 1-2 Cardiff City
|Sky Sports / Paramount+
|Sep 23
|Fulham 1-0 Cambridge United
|Sky Sports / Paramount+
|Sep 23
|Lincoln City 1-2 Chelsea
|Sky Sports / Paramount+
|Sep 23
|Wigan Athletic 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers
|Sky Sports / Paramount+
|Sep 23
|Wolves 2-0 Everton
|Sky Sports / Paramount+
|Sep 23
|Wrexham 2-0 Reading
|Sky Sports / Paramount+
|Sep 23
|Liverpool 2-1 Southampton
|Sky Sports / ITV1 / ITVX / STV / STV Player / Paramount+
|Sep 24
|Huddersfield Town 0-2 Manchester City
|Sky Sports / Paramount+
|Sep 24
|Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Doncaster
|Sky Sports / Paramount+
|Sep 24
|Newcastle United 4-1 Bradford City
|Sky Sports / Paramount+
|Sep 24
|Port Vale 0-2 Arsenal
|Sky Sports / Paramount+
Carabao Cup 2025-26 second round draw, fixtures & results
Northern section
Southern section
Carabao Cup 2025-26 first round draw, fixtures & results
Northern section
|Date
|Fixture
|TV channel
|Aug 12
|Accrington Stanley 2-1 Peterborough United
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Barrow 0-1 Preston North End
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Bradford City
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Blackpool 0-1 Port Vale
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Chesterfield 0-2 Mansfield Town
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Grimsby Town 3-1 Shrewsbury Town
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Harrogate Town 1-3 Lincoln City
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Middlesbrough 0-4 Doncaster Rovers
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Salford City 0-0 (2-3P) Rotherham United
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Stockport County 3-1 Crewe Alexandra
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Stoke City 0-0 (4-3P) Walsall
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Tranmere Rovers P-P Burton Albion
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|West Brom 1-1 (2-3P) Derby County
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Wigan Athletic 1-0 Notts County
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Wrexham 3-3 (5-3P) Hull City
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports+
|Aug 13
|Bolton Wanderers 3-3 (2-4) Sheffield Wednesday
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 13
|Barnsley 2-2(5-4) Fleetwood Town
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 13
|Huddersfield Town 2-2 (3-2) Leicester City
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports+
|Aug 13
|Birmingham City 2-1 Sheffield United
|CBS Sports Golazo / Paramount+ / Sky Sports Football / ITV4 / ITVX
Southern section
|Date
|Fixture
|TV channel
|Aug 12
|Newport County 0-1 Millwall
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Bristol City 2-0 MK Dons
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Bristol Rovers 0-2 Cambridge United
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Bromley 1-1 (5-4P) Ipswich Town
|CBS Sports / Paramount+ / Sky Sports Football
|Aug 12
|Cardiff City 2-1 Swindon Town
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Charlton Athletic 3-1 Stevenage
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Coventry City 1-0 Luton Town
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Gillingham 1-1 (2-4P) Wimbledon
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Leyton Orient 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Northampton Town 0-1 Southampton
|Paramount+ / Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Oxford United 1-0 Colchester United
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Plymouth Argyle 3-2 QPR
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Portsmouth 1-2 Reading
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Swansea City 3-1 Crawley Town
|Sky Sports+
|Aug 12
|Watford 1-2 Norwich City
|CBS Sports Golazo / Paramount+ / Sky Sports+
|Aug 13
|Cheltenham Town 2-0 Exeter City
|Sky Sports+
Carabao Cup 2025-26 preliminary round draw, fixtures & results
Northern section
|Date
|Fixture
|TV channel
|Aug 5
|Accrington Stanley 3-1 Oldham Athletic
|Sky Sports+
Southern section
|Date
|Fixture
|TV channel
|Jul 29
|Barnet 2-2 (2-4P) Newport County
|Sky Sports+
Where to watch the Carabao Cup: TV channels & streaming
In the UK, a selection of Carabao Cup games are available to watch live on Sky Sports, with games also being streamed live on Sky Sports+.
In the U.S., the Carabao Cup is shown live on CBS, CBS Golazo and Paramount+.
Carabao Cup 2025-26 schedule & dates
The general schedule for the 2025-26 Carabao Cup can be found below.
|Round
|Date starting
|Preliminary round
|August 4, 2025
|First round
|August 11, 2025
|Second round
|August 25, 2025
|Third round
|September 15 & September 22, 2025
|Fourth round
|October 27, 2025
|Quarter-finals
|December 15, 2025
|Semi-finals
|January 12, 2025 & February 2, 2026
|Final
|March 25, 2026
Who won the last Carabao Cup?
Newcastle United are the defending champions of the Carabao Cup, having won the 2024-25 edition - the first triumph for the club in the competition.
The Magpies lifted the trophy after they defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley. Dan Burn opened the scoring for the Premier League outfit, with Alexander Isak doubling their lead in the second half. Federico Chiesa scored a late consolation goal for the Reds, but it was too little, too late.
Newcastle had a difficult run to the final, entering at the second-round stage, one round earlier than Liverpool. Nevertheless, they defeated Nottingham Forest, AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea and Brentford before seeing off Arsenal in the semi-final.