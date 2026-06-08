Seville comes alive towards the end of September, and a key feature of the festivities for locals and visitors is the bullfighting shows at the iconic La Maestranza.

Although staging bullfights from March until October, some of the most eagerly anticipated and well-supported of those occur during the vibrant Feria de San Miguel.

GOAL has all the vital information you need on how to buy tickets for the final events of the Seville bullfighting season, including how much they cost and where you can get your hands on them.

Upcoming Seville bullfighting 2026 schedule

Date Event & Toreros Tickets Thursday, June 11, 2026 Corpus Christi: Novillada (Promising Young Bullfighters) - Manuel Olivero, Nacho Torrejón, and Sergio Rollón. Tickets Late June – July 2026 (Thursdays) Summer Night Series: Novilladas sin picadores - Nighttime events (usually at 21:00) showcasing young apprentices Tickets Thursday, September 24, 2026 Feria de San Miguel: Novillada - Olga Casado, Garibay, and Dominguez Tickets Friday, September 25, 2026 Feria de San Miguel: Corrida de Toros - Featuring José María Manzanares, Alejandro Talavante, and Juan Ortega Tickets Saturday, September 26, 2026 Feria de San Miguel: Corrida de Toros - Featuring Emilio de Justo, Roca Rey, and Pablo Aguado Tickets Sunday, September 27, 2026 Feria de San Miguel (Grand Finale): Corrida de Toros - Featuring Morante de la Puebla, Daniel Luque, and Borja Jiménez Tickets Mid-October 2026 Cross-Season Finale: Charity Festival Tickets

What is bullfighting?

Bullfighting as we know it today began in Spanish village squares and was formalised with the construction of the bullring in the Andalusian town of Ronda in the late 18th century. From that time, it began to follow a particular sequence of events: the entrance of the bull, the picador, the banderilleros, and finally the matador (bullfighter).

There are currently 70+ bullrings in Andalucia, but with its long bullfighting tradition, Seville is one of the predominant cities in Spain to experience the traditional ritual.

Seville’s Plaza de Toros de la Maestranza is one of the oldest and most prestigious bullrings in the world.

What are the biggest Seville bullfighting events in 2026?

Although not staged every single day or week, the official bullfighting season in Seville runs from late March through October 2026.

The most prestigious and highly anticipated events on the calendar are concentrated around two major annual festivals: the Feria de Abril and the Feria de San Miguel.

Feria de Abril (April 21 – April 26, 2026): Tied directly to the timing of Easter, the 2026 April Fair takes place entirely in April. The daily bullfights hosted during this week feature the most elite carteles (mats/lineups) and celebrated livestock of the entire year.

Tied directly to the timing of Easter, the 2026 April Fair takes place entirely in April. The daily bullfights hosted during this week feature the most elite carteles (mats/lineups) and celebrated livestock of the entire year. Feria de San Miguel (Late September): These high-profile shows in late September act as the grand finale for the premier tier of the Seville bullfighting season. In 2026, the three main weekend events take place on Friday 25, Saturday 26, and Sunday 27 September.

How much are Seville bullfighting 2026 tickets?

Seville bullfighting ticket prices vary considerably depending on several factors, including the specific event on the 2026 calendar (such as the peak-season Feria de Abril or the San Miguel Fair), which high-profile matadors are participating in, and where in the arena you are seated.

General sale prices can range from around €14 to €30 for minor events (novilladas) and from €32 to well over €200 for premier festival fights. Because of intense local and international tourist demand, prices fluctuate quickly.

Every bullring is divided into three different areas with ticket costs varying in each, as follows:

Shaded area (sombra): The best seats are always in this area. But they are also the most expensive.

The best seats are always in this area. But they are also the most expensive. Sun and shade area (sol y sombra): As the event continues, seats in this section become more shaded. If you sit there, you are likely to be exposed to the sun at the start and, depending on its location, you will then be in the shade.

As the event continues, seats in this section become more shaded. If you sit there, you are likely to be exposed to the sun at the start and, depending on its location, you will then be in the shade. Sun area (sol): These seats are the cheapest ones, as your view may be affected by the dazzling sunlight, and the heat may adversely affect your experience.

How to buy Seville bullfighting 2026 tickets?

Trying to get bullfight tickets can be a challenging task if you wait and buy them from the taquilla (bullring ticket office).

Depending on the event you want to attend, you risk waiting in line for hours and may find it difficult working out where you want to sit if you are unable to communicate correctly with the ticket office staff. There’s also the risk that if you wait to buy them, they might have sold out altogether.

Tickets are released as soon as the bullfights are scheduled and the official dates are published earlier in the year. The sooner you buy your bullfight tickets, the greater your chance of choosing the best seats.

Online purchases may prove to be the wiser option for several reasons. For one, it saves you time by avoiding the long queues at the ticket office.

It also means you can take a considered look at the bullring seating plan, allowing you to select the best tickets according to your budget. Knowing the date and time of the bullfight you’re going to in advance also allows you to schedule other activities and reservations in Seville without last-minute rushes or conflicts.

What is the Seville bullfighting format?

In a traditional corrida de toros (bullfight), the standard format consists of 6 bulls and 3 matadores.

Each matador fights two bulls, with the entire performance lasting between 90 and 150 minutes (roughly 2 to 2.5 hours).

Key participants you will observe in the ring include:

Matadores: They are the main performers in a bullfight. He’s the only person allowed to wear a traje de luces (‘suit of lights’) embroidered in gold. He’s responsible for leading the bull’s charges and finally defeating it aesthetically. A good matador is considered both an athlete and an artist, showing great agility, grace, and coordination.

They are the main performers in a bullfight. He’s the only person allowed to wear a traje de luces (‘suit of lights’) embroidered in gold. He’s responsible for leading the bull’s charges and finally defeating it aesthetically. A good matador is considered both an athlete and an artist, showing great agility, grace, and coordination. Picadores: They are probably the most important allies of the matador, and they only perform during the first stage of the fight. Using the pica (lance), the picador, who is on horseback, tests the bull’s strength and provides clues to the matador about the side the bull is favouring.

They are probably the most important allies of the matador, and they only perform during the first stage of the fight. Using the pica (lance), the picador, who is on horseback, tests the bull’s strength and provides clues to the matador about the side the bull is favouring. Banderilleros: These toreros basically aid the matador throughout the fight. First of all, as the bull enters the ring, they wave their capotes (coloured cloths) to attract the animal while the matador assesses the bull’s temperament. Their traje de luces are always embroidered in silver or black.

These toreros basically aid the matador throughout the fight. First of all, as the bull enters the ring, they wave their capotes (coloured cloths) to attract the animal while the matador assesses the bull’s temperament. Their traje de luces are always embroidered in silver or black. Mozo de espadas: The mozo de espadas or mozo de estoques is the sword-bearer. He assists the matador during the bullfight from the alley, providing him with all the equipment he needs. Before the bullfight celebration, he dresses the matador and is in charge of the organisation of all the equipment.

Where is Seville bullfighting held?

Seville bullfighting events are held at La Maestranza, which has a rich history dating back to the 18th century.

It is considered one of the oldest and most important bullrings in Spain, making it a significant cultural and historical landmark. It was even immortalized in Bizet's Carmen. La Maestranza is also known as the 'Catedral del Toreo', and it’s the perfect place to experience the electric atmosphere of a corrida (bullfight).

The arena accommodates up to 14,000 spectators, and despite its size, the acoustics allow you to hear everything wherever you're sitting. If the torero (bullfighter) gives an outstanding performance, they are lifted aloft and carried out through the Puerta del Príncipe (the Prince's Gate) on the audience's shoulders.