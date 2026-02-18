How to buy tickets to the Conference League Final 2026: Ticket prices, predictions & more info

The curtain closes on a UEFA Conference League season in the historic city of Istanbul on May 27, 2026, as two sides go head-to-head for European glory. The winners this season will qualify to enter the league phase of the 2026–27 UEFA Europa League.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital ticket information you need regarding the UEFA Conference League Final this May, including how much they cost and how you can guarantee yourself a seat at one of the standout footballing occasions of the year.

When is the Conference League Final 2026?

When Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Kick-off 9 pm CET (8 pm BST) Where Beşiktaş Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey Tickets Tickets

How to buy Conference League Final 2026 tickets

A significant portion of the stadium capacity is made available directly for fans and the general public.

The two finalist clubs usually receive an equal allocation of tickets (approximately 10,000–12,000 each), while the remaining tickets are offered for sale to fans worldwide via UEFA.com/tickets.

The sale and allocation process for tickets reserved for the fans of the finalist teams is arranged directly with the clubs involved once they have qualified.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market, like on Ticombo, to secure last-minute tickets.

Conference League Final 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

‘Fans First’ tickets are made exclusively available for the supporters of the two finalists and typically cost from €25.

The remaining tickets are offered for sale to fans worldwide, with prices expected to range from €45 for ‘Category 3’ seats to €190 for ‘Category 1’ ones.

Tickets can also be sourced from secondary sites like Ticombo, where prices fluctuate based on demand as the match date approaches.

What to expect from the Conference League Final 2026?

This may be only the 5th season of Europe's newest club competition, but the previous Finals have been nail-biting thrillers that have proven the tournament's worth. From Roma's inaugural win to West Ham's 2023 triumph in Prague and Olympiacos' historic victory in 2024, the Conference League has provided a platform for clubs to etch their names into continental folklore.

The 2025-26 campaign has been a grueling journey for the finalists. For many of the teams involved, this Final represents their best chance to secure a major trophy and guarantee a spot in the Europa League for the following season.

Istanbul is no stranger to hosting major European nights, having famously hosted the Champions League Finals in 2005 and 2023. However, this is the first time the Beşiktaş Stadium will host the conclusion of the Conference League, providing a modern, intimidating, and loud backdrop for the two competing teams.

Where to stay for the Conference League Final 2026

The Beşiktaş Stadium in Istanbul (also known as the Tüpraş Stadyumu for sponsorship reasons) is the home of Beşiktaş JK. The stadium opened in 2016 on the site of the former BJK İnönü Stadium and has a capacity of approximately 42,500.