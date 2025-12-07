Yves Bissouma facing another Tottenham sanction after being filmed inhaling laughing gas a year after being hit with ban by Spurs for same offence

This latest controversy adds to a turbulent period for Bissouma, whose Tottenham future has been uncertain since he was dropped from the squad for persistent lateness at the start of the season. Thomas Frank has left the Mali international out of both his Premier League plans and Spurs’ Champions League squad, noting at one point that there was still a way back but emphasising standards that must be met. The landscape has worsened for the midfielder following an ankle injury sustained on international duty, keeping him sidelined during a period when he needed to rebuild trust.

Off the pitch, Bissouma has endured further turmoil with revelations in November that he had been the victim of a major fraud, losing £800,000 from a Coutts bank account. Although the club maintain an option to extend his contract beyond June, his position is fragile, with Spurs considering triggering the clause primarily to protect his transfer value ahead of a possible January sale. The latest footage contributes to a pattern of off-field issues that could accelerate an exit, especially with earlier interest from Turkish clubs failing to materialise in the summer.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!