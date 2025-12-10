Getty Images
Xabi Alonso makes huge Kylian Mbappe call after injury scare as Real Madrid squad to face Man City confirmed
Mbappe named in matchday squad for City clash
Mbappe, who has been the club’s talisman this season, sat out Tuesday’s public session alongside compatriot Eduardo Camavinga, prompting speculation about whether the forward would be available for selection. Spanish radio outlet Cadena Cope reported that Mbappe had suffered a problem in his left leg, which further spread panic among fans. But Real boss Alonso has moved to quash the uncertainty by including the 26-year-old in the official matchday squad, confirming he will at least take a place among the substitutes at the Bernabeu.
- Getty Images
Mbappe's dominance and Madrid’s dependence
Mbappe has been Madrid’s heartbeat in the 2025-26 campaign. With 25 goals across all competitions, plus four Champions League assists, he is on track to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most goals (69) in a calendar year for the club. In La Liga, he has been responsible for half of Madrid’s total goals, and a scarcely believable 75 per cent in Europe. His last Champions League outing was a four-goal masterpiece against Olympiacos, underlining both his brilliance and Madrid’s reliance on him.
Alonso’s decision to include Mbappe in the squad comes at a moment when his own position is under intense scrutiny. Madrid’s 2-0 home defeat to Celta Vigo on Sunday was catastrophic, extending a bleak run of just two wins in seven matches across all competitions. The loss was compounded by two red cards, shown to Alvaro Carreras and Fran García, and a serious muscle injury to centre-back Eder Militao, who is expected to be sidelined for up to four months. The result widened the gap to Barcelona at the top of La Liga to four points and ignited further speculation that Alonso’s reign could be terminated if City inflict another damaging defeat. Reports in Madrid suggest this match, against Pep Guardiola’s side, may be his final chance to steady a season veering off course.
However, a defiant Alonso is not ready to throw in the towel. He said: "We are all in the same boat. We have to go through positive and negative times. We need to believe the next game is an opportunity, and tomorrow we have a very exciting game for all of us, and we need to keep our eyes open to have that energy so the Bernabeu enjoys what it sees. Communication [with the board] is constant. We are united, we are all together in this, and I have a good relationship with them."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Plan 'Endrick’ prepared as cover for Mbappe
With Mbappe missing training and doubts lingering over his physical condition, Alonso spent Tuesday working closely with teenage forward Endrick. The Brazilian, who has struggled for minutes since arriving in the summer, received special tips from the manager, which indicated that he could play a meaningful role against City. Marcadubbed the tactical contingency "Plan Endrick" with the 18-year-old expected either to start or come from the bench for his first appearance since November 1. Gonzalo García, who has featured more regularly this season, is another attacking alternative if Mbappe is unable to lead the line. But the focus remains firmly on the Frenchman. Without him at full tilt, Madrid’s prospects appear worryingly diminished.
- Getty Images Sport
Madrid aim for collective strength amid injury crisis
Whether Mbappe will feature from the start is still unknown. Alonso, under enormous pressure and staring down a make-or-break moment in his turbulent reign, may yet opt to gamble on the fitness of a player who has carried his team almost single-handedly through the season. He is already missing several defenders like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Dani Carvajal and Militao as Madrid’s back line has been ravaged by injury. Hence, it was no surprise when midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni acknowledged the challenge of containing City’s attacking threat, especially that of Erling Haaland.
"If we don't win games, it's because we have to do things better with and without the ball, with commitment from everyone and play better in defence and attack. We hope to improve and win more games because what's happening now cannot go on," he said.
"We're all together. If we want to win games, we all have to fight, coach and team in the same direction. It's us who are on the pitch, and we have to do things better out there. We have a good opportunity to change the dynamic and pick up more points in the Champions League."
Advertisement