Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi steps down amid intense pressure after dire start to Premier League season

In a statement laced with emotion, Shi struck a conciliatory tone as he stepped aside. He spoke of "humility" on taking the role and gratitude on leaving it, paying tribute to staff, players and fans while insisting his connection to Wolves remains undimmed.

Shi said: "I took the keys to this chair with humility. Today, I step aside with a heart full of gratitude. It has been an honour and a privilege to work alongside our leadership team, players, coaches, staff and – above all – our fans. Together, we have transformed the club into a global force, battling at the highest level.

"I would like to thank Fosun and the board for their trust, and every supporter for making Molineux shine. My seat may change, but my heart will still roar for this club every single game. I give my full support to the new management team and wish them every success in driving Wolves to even greater heights."

Nathan Shi, tasked with steadying the ship, acknowledged the scale of the challenge ahead.

He said: "At this important and challenging moment, I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to build a stronger future and to help Wolves reach new heights. I believe that together, as one pack, we will move forward with belief, pride, ambition and unity."

