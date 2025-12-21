Wolves ace Matt Doherty sends brutal warning as he insists team-mates run risk of being known as 'COWARDS' amid historically terrible start

Addressing his team-mates after the loss against Brentford, former Tottenham and Atletico Madrid full-back Doherty said: “Do we want to be remembered for fighting all the way to the end of season, or do we want to be remembered for being cowards and taking the easy option, maybe trying to leave in January, or not fighting and training, and letting other people take your position?

“We need to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out how we want to be remembered at the club.”

He added: “It’s easier to do that away from home, but you still have half your season at home. We need to do some soul searching and have a look in the mirror and just figure out what we want to be remembered for at the club.

“We’re going to need everyone who’s here now also to find the level of where we were last season, because a lot of us are still here from last season, and last season, we got ourselves to a good level of performance to stay in the league, because we were in a tough spot this time last year as well. Obviously, this is a lot worse, but we need to find the levels, myself included.

“We’re not finding it easy at all. We’re very hurt, but we need to show up, we need to act. It’s easy to say all these things, that we’re hurt, but we just need to show more on the pitch. We were in the game for 60 minutes, we feel like we’re doing ok, and then we concede the goal and it just feels that we conceded the same goal again after that. It’s just a bit too easy for them.”