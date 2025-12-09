‘We are on our way up’ – Why the Vancouver Whitecaps’ future looks brighter than ever after MLS Cup heartbreak

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The first thing Thomas Müller said after losing MLS Cup was that Vancouver will be back.

“We will come back stronger next season,” he said. “Even stronger.”

It’s a familiar sentiment. Post-match optimism is a well-worn reflex in sport. Every defeat, no matter how bruising, comes with a silver lining: get battered, and at least it wasn’t worse; lose a final, and at least you reached it. But this time, Müller wasn’t just grasping for clichés. Cup finals are unforgiving things — decided by moments, small margins and flickers of luck - and this one felt like proof that Vancouver are closer than the scoreline suggested.

Sure, it's cliché to say that teams rely on "difference makers" in the big moments. But when the other team has Lionel Messi, and you don't, then it all looks like a remarkably uphill battle.

But this feels like one of those rare occasions where it is true. The first reason is because of the person who said it. Muller may be a dorky guy, but he is also brutally honest. He is a serial winner who also knows how to come back from losses. The German would not say those words if he didn't mean them.

The second, and far more relevant, point is that there’s evidence to support his claim. Vancouver didn’t stumble into this final. They earned it on the back of a genuinely remarkable season. They play excellent soccer, and they have a squad deep enough to contend. They also helped turn three Americans - Sebastian Berhalter, Brian White and Tristan Blackmon - into legitimate stars in MLS, all of whom have featured for the USMNT. The fact that they reached MLS Cup while dealing with a long-term injury to star creator Ryan Gauld, relying on third-choice options at the back, and integrating a Designated Player with barely four months in his new home, suggests this is a team that will only get better.

"Our process is not at the top. At the moment, we are on our way up. We have a young group, a very talented group, and a very hungry group," Muller said.