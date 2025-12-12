'Death threats and spray-painted houses' - Wayne Rooney opens up on record Man Utd move and reveals how he's helping wonderkid son Kai with career

Rooney quickly justified the chunky price tag, making an explosive debut with a hat-trick against Fenerbahce in the Champions League. At Old Trafford, under Sir Alex Ferguson,he matured into a world superstar, becoming known for his incredible work rate, stunning goals - like his famous overhead kick against Manchester City - and leadership.

Over 13 successful seasons, Rooney won 16 major trophies, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League. He became the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 253 goals in 559 appearances, cementing his status as a United legend, alongside the likes of Bobby Charlton, George Best, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But in the immediate period after his move from Goodison Park, 49 miles up the M62 to Old Trafford, his family faced a campaign of hostility.