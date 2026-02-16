WATCH: USMNT striker Haji Wright nets crucial hat-trick to send Coventry City to top of Championship

Monday's match between Coventry City and Middlesbrough was a meeting between the Championship's two top teams, pitting Wright against fellow American Aidan Morris. It was Wright who was the star of the show, though, as he led Coventry to a 3-1 win.

Wright scored his first goal in the 21st minute, giving Coventry, who entered the day two points behind Boro, the early lead. Then, in the second half, Wright made it 2-0 with a goal 10 minutes into the second half. After Boro pulled one back in the 67th minute, Wright effectively sealed the win in the 71st minute by netting from the penalty spot to put the game out of reach.