Vinicius Jr sends heartfelt message to Endrick after Brazilian star leaves Real Madrid and seals Lyon loan
Lyon unveil their new No 9
Lyon confirmed the deal with a festive video across social media, depicting Endrick strolling among Christmas lights before visiting the club shop to try on his new No. 9 shirt. "Christmas has come early," he said, smiling into the camera, a line that captured both relief and anticipation. Endrick is expected to link up with his new teammates from December 29, giving him time to settle into Paulo Fonseca’s squad and the rhythms of French football. Yet his debut will not be immediate. According to The Athletic, French registration rules mean he will miss Lyon’s next Ligue 1 fixture against Monaco on January 3, with players required to wait four days after a deal is finalised to be registered. The transfer itself cannot be formally confirmed until January 1.
A message of support from Vinicius
Posting on Instagram, Vinícius wrote: "My brother Bob, good luck. We’re waiting for you big time here." It is a short message that showed the sense of fraternity within Brazil’s new generation as one of its brightest young forwards searches for rhythm and minutes. Vinícius’ message resonated because it reflects a shared journey. Both players arrived in Madrid as teenagers carrying the hopes of Brazilian football, and both have learned that progression is rarely linear. Vinícius himself endured early criticism before emerging as a decisive force. Hence, his words to Endrick carried the implication that patience, persistence and the right environment can change everything.
Endrick has made only four appearances across all competitions this season, a stark contrast to the excitement that greeted his arrival in the Spanish capital. He had featured 22 times in his first campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, a period that offered glimpses of his power, movement and finishing. Under Xabi Alonso, however, opportunities have been limited. Competition for places has been fierce, and Endrick’s path to consistent starts has been elusive. The decision to seek a loan reflects a pragmatic choice as he is desperate to play, develop, and put himself back in contention at the club and international level.
Eyes on Brazil’s World Cup squad
Regular football carries importance with the 2026 World Cup looming. Endrick is acutely aware that minutes matter, and that form, not reputation, will dictate selection. Ancelotti has been candid on that point. Speaking to Placar in November, the former Madrid manager stressed the need for Endrick to be playing and encouraged careful consideration with his entourage.
Ancelotti said: "Yes, I spoke with him [Endrick] at the beginning of this season. He was injured, but now he's fine, back, and he has to think with his entourage about what's best. Talk to the club, to see what's best for him. Endrick is very young, this won't be his last World Cup. He could play in the 2026 World Cup, because he has the quality for it, but he could also be in the 2030 World Cup, or the 2034 World Cup, and maybe even the 2038 World Cup. I believe it's important for him to get back to playing and show his qualities."
A platform to shine at Lyon
At Lyon, Endrick will find a stage suited to his needs. Fonseca’s side are competing on multiple fronts and can offer him both domestic and European exposure. After the Monaco fixture, which he will miss, Lyon face a Coupe de France tie against Lille OSC on January 11 before returning to league action against Stade Brestois 29 on January 18. Europe also beckons. Lyon sit top of their Europa League group and are due to complete the league phase with matches against BSC Young Boys and PAOK FC. The competition presents a valuable shop window for Endrick, as he will be eager to prove his mettle to both Ancelotti & Alonso.
