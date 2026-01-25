Viktor Gyokeres or Gabriel Jesus - who should be Arsenal's first-choice striker for their historic quadruple pursuit?

Arsenal are certainly going to need big-game players during the business end of the season, which is really going to test the mettle of a team that has been accused of 'bottling' the league in recent years, so Jesus' experience and positivity could well give him the edge over Gyokeres in Arteta's mind.
As Gabriel Martinelli has previously pointed out, the reason why he and his fellow forwards love playing off Jesus is that his compatriot "loves to link up and rotate" regularly - which creates a fluidity in the forward line that the manager considers invaluable.
"Gabi has a really special quality, which is that suddenly he connects everybody around him," Arteta said, "and that’s something that we as a team need, and it will make us better."
None of this is to say that Gyokeres won't have a role to play in Arsenal's quadruple pursuit. The mere fact that the team is still competing on four fronts means that he, Jesus and Havertz will all be needed to help the Gunners negotiate an insane schedule.
It's a point that Jesus has made himself. The Palmeiras academy product has been very vocal in his support for both Gyokeres and Havertz - even though the trio are essentially competing for the one position.
"Everyone wants to start," Jesus acknowledged in Milan. "I am a very respectful guy. I am not a kid anymore, I am 28, so I understand football. I am very happy Vik came on and scored a goal. I am so happy I scored and Vik scored. I am also confident Kai will score when he gets the chance."
Jesus' words of encouragement rather neatly summed him up as a character and underlined just how important he's going to be to Arsenal in the coming days, weeks and months - however he's utilised.
"My strongest trait is that I will do whatever it takes to help the team win titles," Jesus said. "At City, I played many roles. I shared the goal-scoring load sometimes, other times I played out on the wing, and other times I used my physicality to link up play. I don't always need to be the No.9 to help the team. I am not still here for the weather. I am here to make history."
Arsenal will do likewise if they keep faith in Jesus - starting with Sunday's showdown with United.