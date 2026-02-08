VIDEO: Lionel Messi turns the clock back with stunning solo goal for MLS Cup winners Inter Miami as Argentine GOAT dances past Barcelona SC defenders
Messi rewriting the history books in MLS
MLS Cup winners Inter Miami have been working through a tour of South America. Messi is getting himself back up to speed after rewriting the history books again in 2025. He has become the first man to win back-to-back MVP awards in the United States.
A notable hat-trick will soon be chased down, while also looking to defend his Golden Boot award. Javier Mascherano’s side continue to look to their talismanic captain for inspiration, with a contract extension in South Florida being agreed through 2028.
Watch Messi score solo goal against Barcelona
Inter Miami held in final friendly of South America tour
Messi has opened his goal account for the new year, and did so in spectacular style when lining up against Barcelona SC. With a little over half-an-hour gone in that contest, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner picked up possession a long way out.
He immediately set off towards the penalty area, despite seeing several yellow shirts blocking his path. Three defenders descended upon him when reaching the edge of the box. Messi shifted the ball beyond two of them with the outside of his famous left foot.
Without breaking stride, and having worked a yard of space, the Argentina international whipped a shot back across the face of goal and into the corner of the net - leaving opposition keeper Jose Contreras flapping at fresh air.
Inter Miami were pegged back in the 41st minute, but restored their lead in first-half stoppage-time when Messi teed up German Berterame. Mascherano made a number of changes in the second half, with his skipper being replaced by Luis Suarez just before the hour mark.
The Herons were unable to see the game out, after seeing David Ayala sent off, with Argentine midfielder Tomas Martinez ensuring that the game ended 2-2 when levelling for the hosts three minutes from time.
2026 MLS season: Messi ready for new campaign & World Cup finals
Inter Miami will now turn their attention to a MLS season opener against Son Heung-min and LAFC on February 21. Their opening five games of the new campaign will be played away from home as work on Freedom Park is completed.
Messi will be hoping to hit his stride as quickly as possible, allowing him to feel comfortable with his form and fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup finals - with the expectation being that he will join Argentina’s squad for a global title defence.