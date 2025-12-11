VIDEO: Lionel Messi speaks English! Ref cam captures Inter Miami superstar debating decisions during historic MLS Cup final win
Messi's career: From Barcelona to Miami via PSG
Messi spent 21 years tied to La Liga giants Barcelona, having joined their academy ranks as a teenager. There were no language barriers to break down there, with the record books being rewritten in Catalunya by the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.
He headed to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in 2021, but spent only two years in the French capital and had no real need to communicate with locals. Having endured a tough time at Parc des Princes, the American dream was chased when accepting an offer from David Beckham and Co.
Watch Messi caught on ref cam speaking English
Trophy No.47: Messi is the most decorated player of all-time
Messi, alongside wife Antonela and their three sons, settled quickly in South Florida. He has enhanced his standing as the most decorated player of all-time. Having inspired Inter Miami to Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield triumphs, major trophy No.47 was obtained when savouring a historic MLS Cup success.
As captain of the Herons, one of Messi’s responsibilities is to interact with match officials. There are plenty of team-mates that are happy to do talking for him, but the evergreen 38-year-old also wants to get his message across.
Ref cam video from a cup final date with Vancouver proves that the World Cup-winning GOAT can express himself in basic English when required. He is seen debating one decision as he asks: “No foul?”
Three more years! Messi signed Inter Miami contract extension
Messi is clearly not confident enough to carry out interviews in English, but he knows enough to get by. He also has several more years in Miami through which to widen his vocabulary.
A contract extension with the reigning kings of American soccer is set to keep him in his current surroundings until 2028. More trophies will be chased down in that time, with the expectation being that the mercurial No.10 will form part of Argentina’s World Cup title defence in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.