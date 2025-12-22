VIDEO: Lamine Yamal gives tour of his home while wearing Bayern star's shirt as Barcelona wonderkid reveals why he 'can't have a girlfriend'
Yamal upgrading his living quarters
The Barcelona forward, who is still only 18 years old, is preparing to move from his current Catalan apartment into a £12 million mansion once owned by former Blaugrana and Spain international Gerard Pique and his former partner Shakira. Until the move is completed, Yamal continues to live with his friend Sohaib and his cousin Mohamed Abde, reflecting his humble beginnings despite rising to the top of the game and becoming one of football's most recognised names.
During the tour, designed as the launch of his new YouTube channel, Yamal shared details of a lifestyle that reflects both his age and his rapid rise in football. He showed collections of action figures, soft toys including octopus teddies, gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, and several areas displaying trophies and medals from his career so far, which includes a La Liga title.
Watch the clip
Reason for single lifestyle revealed
Yamal admitted he is not particularly organised, saying he once had a large pile of clothes stacked in one room and that he cannot remember where each of his trophies on display came from. He did, however, stress the importance of his home smelling pleasant, explaining that vanilla is the only scent he likes.
"It’s important that the house smells good," he said. "I only like the smell of vanilla. Everything in my house has to be vanilla. My soap is vanilla too. I smell really good."
Despite his profile and success at such a young age, Yamal suggested his lifestyle makes it difficult to have a girlfriend. He explained that he deliberately wakes up during the night to eat cookies, which he keeps beside his bed.
"I try to sleep early to wake up in the middle of the night," he added. "And you’ll say, to wake up in the night and check the time and say, 'I can sleep more.' No, to eat cookies. I love it. It’s my favourite plan. That’s why I can’t have a girlfriend, because I wake up at night."
The tour also highlighted several personal items of significance. Among them were a replica Kopa Trophy, a ring commemorating Spain’s European Championship win, a La Liga Player of the Month award, and a match ball from Spain’s 2024 European Championship semi-final victory over France.
"The most precious thing in my house is the ball I scored with against France," Yamal said.
More content to come from Yamal
Across the rest of the huge house, other items on display included a signed vinyl record from Dr Dre, gold Beats headphones, a collection of watches and a DJ set, with Yamal expressing an interest in learning to DJ. He also spoke fondly of board games, which he plans to take to his new home.
Yamal acknowledged that he spends little time in the kitchen but highlighted a Powerade-branded mini fridge, describing it as particularly convenient. He also showed a certificate from his school days and a childhood photograph kept beside his bed. "A photo for when I fall asleep," he said. "To see it clearly."
Yamal’s YouTube channel attracted close to 200,000 subscribers within five hours of its launch, he is set to release more content in the coming months, providing he continues to impress on the pitch.
The Barca star joins a trend of top-level footballers entering the entertainment world. Cristiano Ronaldo recently launched his channel, and already has over 77 million subscribers. Manchester City's Erling Haaland has done the same, giving fans an insight into his luxury lifestyle, as well as what he gets up to away from Pep Guardiola's strict Manchester City regime.