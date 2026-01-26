VIDEO: More Camp Nou chaos! Commentary positions drenched as Barcelona's newly-refurbished stadium springs huge leaks in absolute deluge during Oviedo clash

Barca returned to the top of La Liga when playing host to rock-bottom Oviedo. They toiled for long periods of that contest, with the two sides heading into the interval locked at 0-0. Class eventually shone through on the day.

Dani Olmo fired the Blaugrana in front within 10 minutes of the restart, before Brazilian winger Raphinha quickly added a second as he calmly clipped the ball over Oviedo’s onrushing goalkeeper.

Teenage wonderkid Lamine Yamal then proceeded to steal the headlines as he scored an acrobatic volley to put the seal on a 3-0 victory - a result that has lifted Barca back above Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish top flight.