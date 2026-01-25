VIDEO: 'Player from another galaxy!' - Lamine Yamal scores amazing acrobatic goal for Barcelona to round off comprehensive win over Real Oviedo
Barca required inspiration against Oviedo
With rock-bottom opposition paying a visit to Camp Nou, the expectation was that Barca would breeze their way to three points with the minimum of fuss. They eased over the line in the end, but toiled for much of the first half.
Hansi Flick’s side looked surprisingly short on ideas, with the visitors looking the more likely to force a breakthrough. Inspiration was required from somewhere, and Yamal was the man to provide it.
Watch Yamal score stunning volley for Barcelona
Yamal billed as being from 'another galaxy'
He did not net Barca’s opener himself, but it was his high pressing that forced a mistake from the Oviedo back line and teed up Dani Olmo to drill into the bottom corner. Brazilian winger Raphinha then calmly chipped the Blaugrana into a two-goal lead five minutes later.
Points had been wrapped up by that point, but Yamal made sure to grab most of the post-match headlines. In the 73rd minute, a ball lofted into the box by Olmo fell slightly behind Barcelona’s 18-year-old superstar. He contorted his body in the air to fire a flying volley into the back of the net.
Yamal was, unsurprisingly, all smiles as he wheeled away in celebration. His effort ensured that Barca could move back down through the gears and relax a little as torrential rain began to fall in Catalunya.
There was to be no dampening of Yamal's spirits, with his reputation as a game-changer being enhanced. Oviedo manager Guillermo Almada was quick to hail the youngster afterwards, saying of his special strike: “We are talking about a player from another galaxy.”
Trophy bids: Yamal eyeing glory with club & country
Words like that have not been uttered at Camp Nou since the days of Lionel Messi, but a suitable heir to the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has been found. Yamal has been likened to the Argentine GOAT ever since he stepped out of the same La Masia academy system.
His attention will now be turned to European matters, with Barca due back in action on Wednesday when facing FC Copenhagen in the Champions League. Yamal has already added a Super Cup winners’ medal to his collection this season and has a bid for World Cup glory with Spain to come this summer.