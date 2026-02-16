Goal.com
USWNT Abroad: Alyssa Thompson and Chelsea snag a crucial win over Liverpool, while Phallon Tullis-Joyce's Manchester United can't be stopped

GOAL breaks down the key moments from USWNT players abroad, including Thompson helping Chelsea get back on track.

Alyssa Thompson’s weekend didn’t come with a signature goal, but it still carried weight.

Chelsea continued their late-season surge with a composed 2-0 win over Liverpool, a result that lifted the Blues into third place in the Women’s Super League - just one point behind Manchester United and four clear of Arsenal. Thompson, while not finding her usual finishing touch, was influential in the attack and emerged as the most impactful American in a Chelsea side beginning to look increasingly settled. Her role may only grow in importance, particularly with fellow USWNT forward Cat Macario’s future unresolved as Barcelona circle with an offer on the table.

Elsewhere, Manchester United leaned on Phallon Tullis-Joyce as they edged London City Lionesses 2-1 on Sunday to claim their 10th league win. The goalkeeper recovered well from an early miscue in distribution, asserting control in the box and helping United maintain momentum in a crowded top-four race.

It was a quieter weekend overall for USWNT players abroad. Emily Fox and Arsenal saw their match against Brighton postponed, while Sam Coffey and Manchester City were still basking in the glow of Friday’s emphatic 6-0 dismantling of Leicester City.

Still, even in relative calm, the performances mattered. GOAL takes a closer look at how USWNT players across Europe fared over the weekend.

  • Alyssa Thompson Chelsea Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Thompson and Chelsea get the job done

    Thompson has been unstoppable in front of goal for the Blues all season, but this weekend marked a quieter outing for the young forward. Chelsea still cruised past Liverpool 2-0, a result that strengthened their push for qualification to next season’s Women’s Champions League.

    Thompson and Girma both started, and while each had a few shaky moments on the ball, they did enough to help the Blues secure a strong result.

    Ultimately, the win belonged to Chelsea's English star Lauren James, who scored both goals and dictated the match from her free role on both sides of the ball.


  • SKN St.Pölten v Chelsea FC Women - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    What's going on with Cat Macario?

    Macario hasn't been featuring for Chelsea for several weeks, and speculation around her future intensified last week. The forward has been linked with a move to Barcelona, as well as a potential move to the NWSL with the San Diego Wave. With her contract at Chelsea nearing its end, there remains no clarity on where - or when - Macario will next take the field. The Guardian reported last week that she has turned down a contract extension with the club.

    Addressing the situation, Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor said last week: “Cat is not available right now due to injury. As you could see, she’s also not involved in the Champions League squad. We are assessing Cat every week and making sure she will be able to play for us before the end of the season. Hopefully that will be the case, but today I don’t have the answer to that question.”

  • Manchester United v Aston Villa - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Tullis-Joyce and United with another three points

    Manchester United earned their seventh straight win across all competitions over the weekend, rallying to beat London City Lionesses 2-1 in WSL play. USWNT goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce wasn’t called into heavy action beyond conceding early, but was solid positionally as United pushed for the comeback.

    Jess Park and Millie Turner proved decisive, helping the Red Devils turn the match and secure three points to remain comfortably in second place in the league standings.

  • Emily Fox Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Fox and Arsenal get a break

    Arsenal’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion was postponed over the weekend due to a waterlogged pitch at Broadfield Stadium.

    The postponement gave Emily Fox and the Gunners an unexpected break, with the match yet to be rescheduled. Arsenal have enjoyed a solid season and currently sit fourth in the WSL, with Fox playing an important role in the back line and contributing down the flank going forward. The Gunners return to action midweek against Oud-Heverlee Leuven in UEFA Women’s Champions League play.

