'Getting up in the morning was hard' - USMNT star Tim Weah admits he arrived at Marseille a 'broken player' after tough spell with Juventus

Weah is pleased to have escaped Juventus, where he never truly felt comfortable and found it difficult to motivate himself. He has told reporters in France of fully embracing a fresh start: “When I arrived here, they took on a player who was a bit broken, lacking in confidence. Getting up in the morning was hard for me, going to training. Because things weren't going well for me. So they took a chance on me.”

Weah now claims to feel “a bit like a Marseillais”, having been taken to the hearts of a new fan base. He is also enjoying working under enigmatic Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi - the man that talked him into a bold move.

The 25-year-old New York native added: “The coach really believed in me. He called me at four in the morning in my pajamas, on FaceTime. He was smoking, and he said, 'Tim, you have to come here. You'll see, this is your home.' And at the airport, I was received as if I were at home.”

Having taken in 28 appearances for Marseille, including a history-making outing against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League, Weah says that he is now hoping “to stay here for a long time, if I can”.

