'It's unbelievable' - Luis Enrique reveals PSG goalkeeper fractured hand during penalty shoot-out but kept on playing in Intercontinental Cup final
PSG win yet another trophy
PSG, who got a bye into the Intercontinental Cup final after winning the Champions League, took on Copa Libertadores conquerors Flamengo on Wednesday at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Qatar, and just about came out on top following a dramatic shootout. The Paris outfit, who took the lead in normal time through Kvicha Kvaratskhelia before Jorginho equalised from the spot, were indebted to their Russian keeper - who saved four consecutive penalties from Sauz Niguez, Pedro, Leo Pereira and Luiz Araujo. For PSG, successful conversions from Vitinha and Nuno Mendes were enough to down the Brazilian giants, meaning Luis Enrique's side have won Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions, UEFA Super Cup, Champions League, and now the Intercontinental Cup, too, in 2025.
On Safonov's display, Mendes said: "He had a great match and of course we all thanked him. We're really pleased for him and for the team. I think he showed how good he is today. We've been practising penalties, and thankfully, today he was on hand to save them. He stopped four from the spot in a great penalty shootout."
Safonov fractures hand
A few days on from the victory, PSG boss Enrique said it was "unbelievable" that Safonov soldiered on despite suffering a fracture in his left hand. The former Krasnodar stopper is said to have sustained the injury during his third penalty save.
"I can’t explain it," Luis Enrique told a press conference on Friday. "It’s unbelievable, but the player doesn’t know how it happened. We think it was on the third penalty kick that he made a strange movement. He has a fracture. With the adrenaline pumping, he must have finished the session despite the fracture."
According to The Athletic, no timeframe has been given for Safonov's return, with PSG stating he will be reassessed in three to four weeks.
After the final, Luis Enrique also said, "I think it's the first time I've seen my keeper save four penalties in a shootout. We're extremely pleased to have won this trophy, and I believe we deserve it."
Who is Safonov?
Safonov, who joined PSG in the summer of 2024, was signed as a number two to Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Russian, who became the starting keeper for a national team that was banned from any international competitions after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, may have sensed an opportunity when the Italian fell out of favour at the French side this summer, before joining Manchester City. That door seemed to quickly slam shut when the club signed 23-year-old Lucas Chevalier from Lille instead. But the France international has had a hit-and-miss start at the French champions, and when he got injured against Monaco last month, that opened the door for Safonov. But, just when things were looking up for the 6ft 4in keeper, who has racked up 17 international caps as Russia can still play in organised friendlies, Safonov is set for a spell on the sidelines. Whether he has done enough to merit a first-team spot on his return may depend on how well Chevalier does in the coming weeks. He will hope to add to his 21 appearances in all competitions for the club, that is certain.
What comes next for PSG?
Safonov will, at the very least, miss PSG's French Cup tie against fifth-tier side Vendee Fontenay Foot on Saturday before Ligue 1's winter break. They return to Ligue 1 action on January 4 against Paris FC, where it remains to see who will start in goal for that one.
Incidentally, PSG team-mate Warren Zaire-Emery added on Safonov after their cup win: "We've all congratulated him; we're very pleased with him. He was fully focused. He waited for his time to come and showed what he was capable of. He's settled in very nicely. He was quick to learn French and is always ready to listen. The team is his primary focus, and he always gives his all. We need players like him who are there to help the group as a whole."
