UK set for major World Cup win as pubs get all clear to extend opening hours for summer tournament
Home Secretary shows red tape the red card
The UK government has officially moved to "show red tape the red card" by allowing pubs to remain open later during the 2026 World Cup. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed that licensing restrictions will be eased for every knockout tie featuring a home nation. This decision marks a departure from previous, more restrictive proposals that would have only triggered such extensions if a team reached the quarter-finals.
Under the new guidelines, venues will be permitted to stay open until 1am for most knockout fixtures. However, recognising the challenges posed by time zones across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, this will be pushed back to 2am for matches with a 10pm UK kick-off. The blanket lifting of these curbs removes the administrative burden on landlords, who previously had to navigate complex paperwork to secure late-night trading.
"With later kick-offs at this year’s World Cup, we don’t want pubs to blow the final whistle before the winning goal," Mahmood stated. "So we’re showing red tape the red card and taking pub hours to extra-time so fans can get another round in without missing a single kick. We’re toasting our boys at the World Cup and our locals this summer. Fans won’t need to go home before football’s come home."
A vital lifeline for the hospitality sector
Industry leaders believe the influx of fans during the tournament will offer a vital revenue stream and foster community spirit. The extension applies to all nations, meaning the relaxation remains in effect regardless of whether it is England, Scotland, or potentially Wales and Northern Ireland competing in the latter stages.
Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, hailed the intervention as "a win for pubs, jobs, and community spirit." The automatic qualification for these extensions includes the newly introduced round of 32 as well as the round of 16. While venues must still apply for a Temporary Event Notice (TEN) for fixtures concluding after 2am, the vast majority of the knockout phase is now covered by the general relaxation.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly supportive of the measure as part of a broader strategy to drive national growth. By encouraging fans to congregate in local establishments, the government aims to support small businesses while celebrating the national game. The hospitality sector views the summer of 2026 as a pivotal recovery moment, with the guarantee of late-night trade during a major tournament providing a level of financial security.
Toasting to the national teams competing in North America
Government officials have been vocal about their desire to ensure that the time difference across the Atlantic does not dampen the spirits of supporters back home. With crucial fixtures taking place in cities like New York, Boston and Miami, the Home Office recognised that many games would conclude well after traditional closing times. The policy is designed to mirror the excitement on the pitch with flexibility behind the bar.
Mahmood emphasised that the legislative shift is about more than just commerce; it is about the cultural significance of the World Cup. She noted that the government wants to ensure the public can enjoy the tournament to its fullest extent. The Home Secretary’s stance is that fans should be able to witness every moment of the drama without the interruption of a premature final whistle from bar staff.
Reflecting on the potential for a historic summer, McClarkin added that the move recognises the unique role pubs play as the heartbeat of their communities during major sporting events. She pointed out that the decision allows landlords to focus on providing a great atmosphere rather than being bogged down by bureaucracy. This sentiment is shared across the industry, where the focus has shifted toward preparing for a record-breaking summer of footy.
England and Scotland prepare for group stage battles
While the off-field arrangements are now secure, the focus for the players remains the task at hand in North America. England have been drawn into Group L and will begin their campaign against Croatia in Dallas on June 17 at 9pm UK time. This will be followed by a clash with Ghana in Boston on June 23, before concluding the group stage against Panama in New York-New Jersey on June 27 with a 10pm kick-off.
Scotland fans also face a demanding schedule after successfully qualifying for the showpiece event. Placed in Group C, the Tartan Army begins their journey against Haiti on June 14, featuring a 2am UK kick-off in Boston. Subsequent fixtures against Morocco on June 19 and a heavyweight clash with Brazil on June 24 are both scheduled for 11pm UK starts, making the new licensing laws essential for those watching at home.
Should both nations navigate their respective groups, the "extra-time" policy will come into full effect for the knockout rounds. With the path to the final now clear and the pubs ready to stay open late, the stage is set for a summer of high-stakes football across the United Kingdom.
